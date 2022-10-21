Ram Truck Brand Celebrates Agriculture Communities Across the Nation and Heads to 2022 National FFA Convention & Expo With Country Music Artist Jackson Dean

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Ram Truck brand continues commitment to farmers and agriculture communities across the nation with participation at the 95th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana

Exclusive FFA convention performance by country singer-songwriter Jackson Dean at the Ram Truck brand exhibit

Coinciding with participation at the National FFA Convention & Expo, Ram launches a new digital video, " Wings ," featuring Dean

Ram Truck brand's commitment to agriculture continues to grow as the brand heads to Indianapolis, Indiana, for the 95th National FFA Convention & Expo, Wednesday, Oct. 26 through Saturday, Oct. 29, with a space designed to connect, celebrate and honor FFA students and leaders for their dedication to agriculture, work ethic, integrity and tenacity. This year's Ram Truck presence will feature an exclusive FFA convention performance by rising country music singer-songwriter Jackson Dean at the Ram Truck brand exhibit.

Coinciding with participation at the National FFA Convention & Expo, Ram is launching a new digital video, "Wings," starring Dean. Set to the tune of Dean's song "Wings," the video showcases hard work and commitment through both the eyes of an FFA member and the rising country music artist. Whether working on a family farm or paving the path to be a country music star, both people and their vocations share the tenets of hard work, integrity, leadership and courage, which all provide the road map to achieve greatness.

"The Ram Truck brand has been an active supporter of the National FFA Organization for more than 60 years and it is a great pleasure to share our space and collaborate creatively with Jackson Dean as he shares the same values of dedication and perseverance," said Marissa Hunter, senior vice president of marketing, Stellantis North America. "We admire and applaud these future agriculture leaders and will continue to encourage their aspirations in any way possible."

In addition to the continued support and participation of FFA, as the truck that is "Built to Serve," Ram's dedication to help serve and support farm families across the nation continues to grow as well with the brand kicking off the fifth annual Ram Ag Season with a new 30-second spot, "Hope." A message to the Ag community, "Hope" reminds viewers that farm life means always hoping for the best but planning for uncertainty. Farmers must be ready for the next everything. The next dawn, the next season, the next harvest, the next technology, the next challenge and the next generation. No matter what the next may be, Ram will be there to help keep farmers ready for whatever may come their way.

The Ram Truck brand created the video "Wings" in partnership with G7 Entertainment Marketing and "Hope" with TRG (The Richards Group).

Jackson Dean

Odenton, Maryland native Jackson Dean is a singer/songwriter known for his old school, gritty style of Country. Mature beyond his years, Jackson has a daring and carefree spirit, having moved out at 18 years old to live in a cinderblock, concrete floor, one-room shack on the back of his grandfather's property with no heat and no plumbing. Bringing that same sense of adventure to his songwriting, Jackson writes both independently and alongside outliers like Luke Dick, classic writers like Casey Beathard and everyone in between. Following the release of his debut collection JACKSON DEAN, Jackson continues to show people how real music can be with his atmospheric, musically-forward debut album GREENBROKE (out now via Big Machine Records). Becoming the highest charting Country single for a new artist since 2015, Jackson's Top 10-and-climbing debut, "Don't Come Lookin'" has already made waves after being featured on the soundtrack for Netflix's The Ice Road as well as Paramount Network's hit series Yellowstone. The hit also landed a spot on Billboard Hot 100 as it continues to soar through the Top 10 with more than 20 million radio airplay audience impressions and 2.5 million official streams. Following an early career of local performances in his hometown, Jackson has joined bills with superstar acts like Toby Keith, Miranda Lambert, Brantley Gilbert, Kane Brown, Jake Owen, Brooks & Dunn and Brothers Osborne. After hitting the road this summer with Lee Brice, the young talent will join HARDY on the Wall to Wall tour as well as Blake Shelton and Carly Pearce for the "Back to the Honky Tonk" tour in 2023. Visit jacksondeanmusic.com for more information and upcoming tour dates.

National FFA Organization

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 850,000 student members as part of 8,995 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook and Twitter.

Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab and ProMaster, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

