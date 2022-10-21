NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, is launching its 2022 Winter Collection on October 21, 2022. This eye-catching new series of designs perfectly encapsulates the holiday atmosphere with wool and cashmere pieces taking center stage in addition to its current extensive collections of 100% silk.

LILYSILK Launches 2022 Winter Collection to Let the Holiday Shine Through (PRNewswire)

LILYSILK's reimagined renditions of signature styles empowers wearers to shine brightly and step into the spotlight with alluring pieces designed for a season of festive social events, celebrations, and travel. Inspired by the joy and exuberance of the roaring twenties, this collection features chic silhouettes, sheer details and classic colors influenced by the iconic dancers and cinematic screen sirens of the 1920s.

Key New LILYSILK Pieces to Celebrate the Holiday Season in Style

The Armeria Lace Blouse - Graceful and feminine, the Armeria Lace Blouse, crafted in a timeless and tailored silhouette, features delicate lace detailing on the sleeves and a concealed placket for a touch of luxurious, vintage flair.

LILYSILK 2022 Winter Collection: The Armeria Lace Blouse (PRNewswire)

The Cervina Blouse - An elegant classic ideal for day or night, this luxe pullover blouse is crafted from stretch silk double-georgette for simple sophistication. Effortlessly flattering, the flowing sleeves and fitted cuff highlight the drape of silk white providing a touch of vintage style.

LILYSILK 2022 Winter Collection: The Cervina Blouse (PRNewswire)

The Aster Dress - A halter neck and open back play into this feminine silhouette which is spliced with 10 momme chiffon for a touch of translucence and movement. This featherlight and flexible midcalf dress allows for graceful swaying from day to night.

LILYSILK 2022 Winter Collection: The Aster Dress (PRNewswire)

The Incana Knit Blazer - The classic blazer just got even more luxe in an elevated and versatile wool knit. Meticulously crafted with a waist tie design that highlights the silhouette, flattering all figures.

LILYSILK 2022 Winter Collection: The Incana Knit Blazer (PRNewswire)

The Tarra Stripe Sweater - A timeless turtleneck in deliciously soft, thick-knitted wool designed in a loose-fitting silhouette ideal for layering in cooler weather. The spiral knitting on the collar, hem and cuffs makes this timeless sweater feel extra special.

LILYSILK 2022 Winter Collection: The Tarra Stripe Sweater (PRNewswire)

"The holiday season is finally upon us with so much we're looking forward to. Think glamourous nights out with friends, gatherings with family, chic soirees and confidently stepping out in our most celebratory attire," says CEO of LILYSILK, David Wang. "Wrap yourself in LILYSILK and make this the most wonderful time of the year!"

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LILYSILK