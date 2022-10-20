Introducing Papercurve 2.0

With the launch of Papercurve 2.0, the company becomes the new, multi-product standard for Life Sciences compliance and collaboration software.

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Papercurve today announced the launch of Papercurve 2.0, a new multi-product SaaS platform for Life Science companies. Papercurve 2.0 is purpose-built for growing teams that need state of the art tools to create, review, monitor and share content in a secure and compliant way. Papercurve 2.0 integrates an AI assistant into all aspects of any workflow and offers a new way for growing teams to collaborate more effectively over time.

"So many life sciences teams are dealing with outdated software or overlapping generic solutions. Papercurve has a full solution for content creation, collaboration and secure sharing that your team will actually use" says Ryan Whitham, CEO at Papercurve.

"Papercurve 2.0 is a product suite that has evolved by listening directly to our users through our Customer Success teams to create the right solutions Life Science companies need." says Antonio Salumbides, CTO at Papercurve. "The current solutions are too costly, complicated, have low user adoption, are poorly integrated, and don't leverage modern AI technology to help teams collaborate quickly and effectively. We ensure that teams don't revert back to email or manual processes that are not secure nor compliant with industry regulations."

Highlights of Papercurve 2.0 include.

Cutting edge AI platform that automates tasks and reduces errors at an exponential rate

Product lines of MLR/PRC review, Contract Lifecycle Management and Sales Enablement improves user adoption and helps onboard new employees while lowering cost

New tiered pricing that is affordable for companies of any size and budget

New technology partnerships and integrations with the software platforms you rely on

To learn more about Papercurve 2.0 and how it could help propel digital transformation at your company please visit: https://www.papercurve.com/papercurve-2-0

About Papercurve: Papercurve is built for growing Pharmaceutical, Medical Device and Biotechnology companies that need software that maintains the highest levels of regulatory compliance and is fast to deploy, easy to use and costs a fraction of the previous generation of enterprise software.

Papercurve is a client of MaRS Discovery District's Venture Services group, which provides advisory services, connections to talent, customer & capital networks, and market intelligence to high-impact, Ontario-based life sciences ventures, helping them commercialize their ideas and build globally competitive companies

