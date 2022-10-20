HomeTown Ticketing Acquires Ticket Spicket to Accelerate Modernization of Event Ticketing

Strategic combination, backed by Nexa Equity, creates the leading community-focused ticketing and event management platform supporting more than 16,500 K-12 schools, community organizations, associations, and conferences

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeTown Ticketing Inc., the leading provider of digital ticketing for schools, districts, conferences, and associations, and a Nexa Equity portfolio company, announced today it has completed the acquisition of Ticket Spicket, a Virginia-based digital ticketing platform focused on the K-12 market. The acquisition expands HomeTown's capabilities and broadens the company's geographic presence across the United States. The combined company will serve more than 300,000 events annually and 40 million fans in all 50 states.

HomeTown Ticketing is the leading provider of digital ticketing for schools, districts, conferences, and associations. (PRNewswire)

The move to digital payments has transformed the way K-12 schools, colleges, athletic conferences, and associations conduct business at events and tournaments. Further, the adoption of virtual ticketing and payment solutions allows athletic directors and school administrators to more efficiently manage, promote, staff, and execute events and extracurricular activities than ever before. HomeTown's acquisition of Ticket Spicket will enable even more schools and associations to take advantage of the benefits of digital-first ticketing solutions, including increased time savings, more automated processes, and real-time data reporting and communication tools.

"We are thrilled that Ticket Spicket is joining the HomeTown Ticketing family," said Ryan Hart, Chairman of HomeTown Ticketing. "The acquisition brings together the two fastest-growing leaders in the virtual ticketing space under one roof and translates to immediate value for our customers as a result of an even more robust and feature-rich platform."

Both HomeTown and Ticket Spicket customers will benefit from near-term product enhancements, future innovation, and improved customer service, with no disruption to their service or offerings. Together, HomeTown and Ticket Spicket will have 250 employees dedicated to more than 16,500 K-12 schools, community organizations, associations, and conferences across the country.

Ticket Spicket Co-Founders Russell Hertzberg and Donnie Schemetti, who will join HomeTown and continue to support the Ticket Spicket platform, said, "We're excited to partner with HomeTown Ticketing, a fast-growing company that shares our values and commitment to customer service. We look forward to continuing our mission with expanded resources as part of the broader HomeTown team."

Ticket Spicket is HomeTown's first acquisition since Nexa Equity, a private equity firm focused on rapidly scaling software and fintech companies, invested in the company earlier this year.

Vlad Besprozvany, Managing Partner at Nexa Equity, said, "We are thrilled to support both HomeTown and its management team in the strategic acquisition of Ticket Spicket." Todd Cramer, Principal at Nexa Equity, added, "This acquisition enables both teams to further execute on their combined goals of bringing digital-first solutions to schools and organizations."

About HomeTown Ticketing

HomeTown Ticketing is the leading digital ticketing provider in both K-12 and collegiate spaces, serving schools, districts, conferences, and associations. A professional-level and fully automated ticketing solution, HomeTown's in-house developed, proprietary ticketing platform offers unmatched value with easy-to-use purchasing and redemption options, custom box-offices, event and fan specific reporting tools and secure financial management features. Intuitive and easy-to-use for both event organizers and ticket buyers, HomeTown never touches the event organizer's funds, which are available and accessible within 24 hours of a ticket sale. Learn more about HomeTown at www.hometownticketing.com .

About Ticket Spicket

Ticket Spicket's pro-level digital ticketing platform has changed the game for high school athletic departments and student activities programs since launching in early 2016. As the official ticket partner of the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA), Ticket Spicket is proud to be working together with customers in nearly 50 states across the U.S. For more information, visit ticketspicket.com or follow Ticket Spicket on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Nexa Equity

Nexa Equity is a San Francisco, California based private equity firm that partners with founder-led, rapidly scaling SaaS and fintech companies that address markets underserved by technology to create enduring value for the benefit of its investors and portfolio companies. The firm has more than $250 million in private equity capital under management and is focused on continuing to grow its portfolio of companies. The Nexa Equity team brings substantial investing and operational experience to the table and helps management teams professionalize and scale their businesses and drive long-term sustainable growth. For more information, please visit www.nexaequity.com .

Media Contact:

Amy Christie

amy.christie@hometownticketing.com

Ticket Spicket's pro-level digital ticketing platform has changed the game for high school athletic departments and student activities programs. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HomeTown Ticketing