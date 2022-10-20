AerCap Holdings Signs Lease Agreements with TUI for Three Embraer E195-E2 Aircraft

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap" or the "Company") (NYSE: AER) today announced it has signed lease agreements with TUI Group "TUI" for the lease of three Embraer E195-E2 aircraft which are scheduled to begin delivery March through May 2023. The aircraft, powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engines, will be the first E195-E2 to enter TUI's fleet.

AerCap was the launch lessor customer of Embraer's E-Jets E2 program in 2019 and has a total of 45 Embraer E190-E2s and E195-E2s owned and on order.

"We are very pleased to announce the lease placement of three E195-E2s with TUI. AerCap has a long history of working with TUI and we are excited to be a part of their fleet renewal plan," said Peter Anderson, Chief Commercial Officer of AerCap. "The E195-E2s are the perfect aircraft to support TUI's operations with greater versatility and improved efficiencies, enabling them to meet their sustainability commitments. We wish TUI every success with the E2-Jets, and we look forward to working with them as these aircraft deliver."

"We are thrilled to add the E195-E2 to our Belgium fleet. Operating on short and medium haul routes, the new airplane is the most efficient aircraft in the market. It uses less fuel, has a longer range, while at the same time is 50% quieter and emits up to a third less carbon dioxide. The airplanes will operate mostly out of Antwerp, from where they will fly to more distant airports, which will allow us to expand into new holiday destinations from Northern Belgium." said Marco Ciomperlik, Chief Airline Officer, TUI Group.

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aviation leasing with one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and is based in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Miami, Singapore, Memphis, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle, Toulouse and other locations around the world.

About the TUI Group

The TUI Group is one of the world's leading tourism groups. The company is based in Germany. TUI shares are listed on the FTSE 250, an index of the London Stock Exchange, on the regulated market of the Lower Saxony Stock Exchange in Hanover and on the over-the-counter market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The TUI Group offers integrated services from a single source for its 27 million customers, 21 million of whom are in the European national companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "will," "aim," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors, including the impacts of, and associated responses to: the Ukraine Conflict, the Covid-19 pandemic, our ability to successfully integrate GECAS' operations and employees and realize anticipated synergies and cost savings; and the potential impact of the consummation of the GECAS transaction on relationships, including with employees, suppliers, customers and competitors, that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

