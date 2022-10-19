Notice of Data Security Incident

SEATTLE, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Country Doctor Community Health Clinic ("CDCHC"), a non-profit healthcare provider, has learned of a data security incident that may have impacted data belonging to certain employees and patients.

On January 6, 2022, CDCHC discovered unusual activity in its digital environment. Upon learning this, it immediately took steps to secure its digital environment and investigate. CDCHC also engaged independent cybersecurity experts to conduct an investigation. As a result of this investigation, CDCHC learned that an unauthorized actor accessed certain files and stored data within its systems.

While CDCHC has no evidence that any information potentially involved in this incident has been misused, out of an abundance of caution, CDCHC is informing affected individuals about the steps they can take to help protect their information. CDCHC is also providing credit and identity protection services to individuals whose Social Security numbers were impacted. The potentially affected information varies by individual, but may include: name, address, Social Security number, date of birth, and protected health information. On October 14, 2022, CDCHC completed the process of identifying current address information for the affected individuals in order to effectuate written notification of the incident via US mail.

CDCHC has taken steps in response to this incident and has made alterations to its cyber environment to help prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

CDCHC has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday between 6am - 6pm PST and can be reached at 1-833-875-0659.

CDCHC is located at 500 19th Ave. E., Seattle, WA 98112.

Maria Efaplomatidis

