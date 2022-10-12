Williams Racing Presents DJ Cassidy's "Pass The Mic" LIVE on Friday, October 21st, 2022 Featuring Performances by Robin Thicke, Wyclef Jean, and Shaggy At the Formula 1™ Aramco US Grand Prix 2022 in Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the world's most successful Formula 1 teams in history, Williams Racing is kicking off this year's Formula 1™ Aramco US Grand Prix with an epic night out featuring some of the biggest stars in music and sports. On Friday, October 21st, 2022, DJ Cassidy will bring his critically acclaimed, groundbreaking series, "Pass The Mic," to the stage for an unprecedented musical experience with performances by Robin Thicke, Wyclef Jean, and Shaggy.

In his globally revered, viral phenomenon turned hit television series, DJ Cassidy has passed the mic to 220 legendary music artists including Earth Wind & Fire, Nile Rodgers, Run DMC, LL Cool J, Salt 'N Pepa, Bobby Brown, Boyz II Men, TLC, Nelly, Ice Cube, Missy Elliott, and many others. Now, the superstar deejay, known for manning the turntables at parties hosted by Jay Z, Beyonce, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Jennifer Lopez, Naomi Campbell, the Kardashians, Oprah Winfrey, and the Obamas, takes his game changing musical format to the stage exclusively for Williams Racing.

"I am so thrilled to kick off the first ever Williams Racing music event during the 2022 US Grand Prix weekend in Austin with "Pass The Mic Live!" says DJ Cassidy. "I'll be taking the party people on a non-stop journey of music as fast paced as the race itself, while passing the mic to three of the most iconic entertainers of our time."

The Texas-inspired soiree will take place at the legendary Austin City Limits at The Moody Theater, a state-of-the-art live music venue known to host world renowned performers in an intimate setting. Located next to the W Austin Hotel & Residences, the venue offers an idyllic backdrop to the experiential wonderland where attendees will have the opportunity to rub shoulders with Williams Racing drivers Alex Albon, Nicholas Latifi, and Logan Sargeant, Team Principal, Jost Capito, and 2009 Formula 1 World Champion and Williams Racing Brand Ambassador, Jenson Button.

Guests will be transported to an upscale extravaganza featuring a midwestern vintage aesthetic, punctuated by eclec furniture to set the tone of the evening. Bars featured on every level of the venue will be stocked with top-shelf liquor and signature Williams Racing cocktails. VIP boxes will be available for up to ten guests and will include exclusive access to the pre-party in the Ignition Lounge featuring a live Q&A with Williams Racing Team Principal, Jost Capito, and 2009 F1 World Champion and Williams Racing Brand Ambassador, Jenson Button, exclusive meet and greet opportunities to mingle with team personnel, photo opportunities and an exclusive Williams Racing team gift.

Individual and VIP Box tickets are now on sale to the public and range in price from $499 to $15,000, all of which include a variety of hospitality levels. Table hospitality and ticket packages can be purchased online at www.williamsf1.com/austinevents.

For additional details, sponsorship, and experiential or programming opportunities at this one-of-a-kind event, please email WilliamsF1@fingerprintcom.net.

ABOUT WILLIAMS RACING:

Williams Racing is one of the most successful teams in Formula 1 history with 16 FIA Formula One World Championship titles since its foundation in 1977. Nine of these titles have been won in the Constructors' Championship in association with Cosworth, Honda and Renault. The remaining seven titles were won in the Drivers' Championship with Alan Jones, Keke Rosberg, Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve.

After 44 years of family ownership, the team transitioned into new hands in 2020 with the sale of the Oxfordshire-based outfit to Dorilton Capital, with founder Sir Frank Williams stepping away from the company along with his daughter and Deputy Team Principal, Claire Williams. The American-based private investment firm subsequently brought onboard Jost Capito as CEO and Team Principal in February 2021 and, under his leadership, the team has entered a transformative new chapter, both on and off-track. As part of that transformation, the team aims to engage and inspire a new audience through a new brand strategy, Williams Beyond Racing.

Williams also launched a wide-ranging Sustainability Strategy in 2021 with a commitment to become Climate Positive by 2030 and became a signatory of the UNFCCC Sports for Climate Action Framework. The team was also awarded the FIA's Three-Star accreditation, the highest level of certification from the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile's Environmental Accreditation Programme.

