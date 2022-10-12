Ricoh showcases latest innovations and technology with immersive experiences at PRINTING United 2022

Ricoh's interactive booth will highlight new opportunities for business growth, market expansion and competitive agility—including engaging augmented reality solutions

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (PRINTING United 2022, booth #N1928) -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced its lineup of innovative services and solutions that elevate print output, enable organizations to expand into new markets, and deliver more customer value at PRINTING United 2022. Ricoh's booth will be staffed with experts highlighting applications and workflow processes that pair today's most advanced digital technologies with print to unlock the power of information and uncover profitable new opportunities for business growth.

Ricoh USA, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Ricoh USA, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

In addition to hands-on, interactive demonstrations from workflow intelligence to holistic color management, attendees will explore market expansion opportunities with short-run digital packaging and special effect design. They can also experience how augmented reality (AR) enhances campaigns by creating a custom video message with an AR Holotwin—particularly timely given the AR market is expected to surpass $50 billion in the next two years with revenue expected to reach $340 billion by 2028, according to research.

"Bridging the physical and digital world to extend the reach of information is imperative to delivering a holistic customer experience that makes an impression and influences purchasing behavior," said Derrick Rankin, Vice President, Professional Services, Software & Strategic Solutions, Ricoh USA, Inc. "There is great opportunity for solution providers to use innovative technologies like AR to amplify print and empower their customers with more impactful and effective marketing campaigns."

Attendees to Ricoh's booth won't want to miss the Inkjet Theater for samples and virtual demonstrations featuring the latest inkjet innovations and trends in production automation, as well as conversations about the forthcoming RICOH Pro Z75 B2 sheetfed inkjet. Ricoh specialists will also be available to discuss new routes to revenue, such as moving into high-end luxury applications using the RICOH Pro VC70000e continuous feed inkjet press.

Visitors can also explore how to boost productivity and control costs with Ricoh business software and Professional Services solutions. In addition, specialists will showcase Ricoh's e-commerce and MIS platforms, as well as its award-winning production and workflow management software, which provide visibility into operational data to help produce consistent output more accurately and efficiently.

It wouldn't be PRINTING United without a focus on enhanced printing techniques and embellishing technologies that can create impactful marketing materials. Ricoh will highlight the value of spot color and blending specialty toners with the RICOH Pro C7200X to deliver unique applications thanks to an expanded color gamut. Additionally, visitors can view the powerful substrate range of the RICOH Pro TF6251 wide format UV LED flatbed in action.

Once again, Ricoh and Heidelberg are joining forces to show #PrintCares at PRINTING United again this year to support Ricoh's partnership with Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) and Heidelberg's collaboration with SkillsUSA. For every badge scanned at Ricoh's Booth #N1928, a charitable donation will be made to the WWP, and for every badge scanned at booth #N1643, Heidelberg USA will donate to SkillsUSA.

PRINTING United will take place October 19-21, 2022, in Las Vegas.

For more information on Ricoh's production print solutions, click here, or follow along with Ricoh on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services that enable individuals to work smarter from anywhere.

With cultivated knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history, Ricoh is a leading provider of digital services, information management, and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group has major operations throughout the world and its products and services now reach customers in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2022, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 1,758 billion yen (approx. 14.5 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

© 2022 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ricoh USA, Inc.