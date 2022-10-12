Remedy Organics Unveils Their New Immune Supporting Wellness Shots Just in Time for Cold and Flu Season

Remedy Organics Unveils Their New Immune Supporting Wellness Shots Just in Time for Cold and Flu Season

Formulated by Remedy Organics' Founder and Certified Nutritional Health Counselor using high quality certified organic ingredients to provide functional benefits that energize, digest, protect, and heal

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remedy Organics , the leading producer of award-winning plant-based functional beverages, unveils its newly elevated packaging and ready-to-drink immune supporting Wellness Shots . The updated products are now available in a more convenient shelf stable format, which are offered in four varieties: Heal, Protect, Energize and Digest.

Remedy Organics (PRNewswire)

Heal - the super immunity shot featuring ginger, turmeric, lemon, and prebiotics.

Protect - the immunity and defense shot featuring elderberry, ginger, cayenne, and prebiotics.

Energize - the immunity and energy shot featuring Japanese matcha, ginger, L-Theanine, and prebiotics.

Digest - the immunity and digestion shot featuring apple cider vinegar, ginger, cayenne, and prebiotics.

"The beauty of these Wellness Shots is that they are made to fit conveniently into your everyday lifestyle and can be taken any time throughout your day," - Cindy Kasindorf , founder of Remedy Organics.

Focused on a holistic approach to optimal health, Remedy Organics' Wellness Shots are centered around providing immune support and include additional functional ingredients that have been shown to boost energy, aid in digestion, metabolism, and support the body's natural defense. Remedy Organics' Wellness Shots are bolstered with ingredients such as elderberry and ginger for immune support, turmeric for inflammation, cayenne for metabolism, Japanese matcha for energy, and prebiotics for gut health. The available four SKUs are also formulated with certified organic ingredients, contain 150% Vitamin C, and are all rich in Vitamin D and Zinc. The updated packaging features vibrant colors, which highlight the key functional ingredients and benefits.

"The beauty of these Wellness Shots is that they are made to fit conveniently into your everyday lifestyle and can be taken any time throughout your day", said Cindy Kasindorf, founder of Remedy Organics. "Our Wellness Shots can be taken every day to support wellness throughout the year and when feeling run down. You can kickstart your day with our Wellness Shots, take in-between meals, as a hangover remedy, the possibilities are endless!"

The Remedy Organics Wellness Shot line is available at leading stores nationwide and can also be purchased online at www.remedyorganics.com and amazon.com.

ABOUT REMEDY ORGANICS:

Remedy Organics is a leading producer of award-winning plant-based, functional beverages including Wellness Shakes and Wellness Shots. Founded by Cindy Kasindorf, Remedy Organics is the only functional beverage company led by a Certified Nutritional Health Counselor. Remedy Organics products are truly multi-functional and packed with adaptogenic herbs, superfoods and ayurvedics - providing health and wellness benefits that go well beyond general nutrition. Remedy Organics beverages are gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and non GMO; all formulated with the highest quality, certified organic, plant-based ingredients to help unleash the body's natural healing power. Inspired by the quote, "Let Food be Thy Medicine and Medicine be Thy Food," the company's mission is to make functional nutrition accessible and convenient to all. Remedy Organics products are available at major retailers across the US, online at Amazon.com, and remedyorganics.com. Discover more at @remedyorganics and remedyorganics.com.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Remedy Organics