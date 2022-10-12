iQIYI Releases National Day Holiday Content Consumption Report, Showing Strong Viewing Interest in Premium Content

Data shows that viewing hours up 20% across devices

BEIJING, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Oct.8, iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, released a report that reveals viewership data and top viewing trends from the 2022 National Day Holiday (Oct. 1-7), where the company saw an 11% increase in the number of daily active users and an 20% uptick in users' viewing time compared the previous week. Company data reveals a consistent viewer interest in premium, long-form content. In addition, in-home big-screen viewing is growing in popularity.

Premium, Diverse Content Slate Drives Viewing Hour Increase

During the National Day Holiday, iQIYI saw a 20% surge in users' viewing hours across all devices. With top genres including dramas, variety shows, films, children's content, and amines leading in popularity, the robust viewing data is a testament to the premium quality of the titles featured on iQIYI and the diverse range of viewer tastes the different content caters to. For instance, the viewing hours of anime series increased by nearly 50% from the previous week, with One Piece, Kaixin Chui Chui, The Land of Miracles, and Love Between Fairy and Devil receiving the most views.

Reflecting on the strong data, WANG Xiaohui, Chief Content Officer and President of Professional Content Business Group (PCG) of iQIYI, observed: "Users remain filled with optimism and are as passionate as ever about premium content."

The holiday also saw users returning to the acclaimed iQIYI original variety show The Super Sketch Show Season 2, with many of viewers revisiting the show's first season, which drove a 22% increase in the overall viewing hours of iQIYI's Variety Show Channel.

Meanwhile, iQIYI's Drama Channel saw a 32% year-over-year increase in total viewing hours, with previously released top hits—such as Love Between Fairy and Devil and Chasing the Undercurrent—continuing to generate strong viewer interest.

Enlightent, a third-party market research firm, recently unveiled the Top 10 Drama Series by Effective-View on All Platforms from Oct.1 to 7., where five iQIYI exclusive dramas (Thousand Years For You, Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty, Chasing the Undercurrent, Love Between Fairy and Devil, and Mr. Bad) were featured. The positive reception of iQIYI drama also drove an 15% year-over-year increase in the online market share of drama series.

The popularity of iQIYI original content spoke to the success of the company's strategy to improve efficiency while continuing to focus on producing premium content. Since the strategy's announcement at the end of last year, the company already launched three popular dramas (A Lifelong Journey, Love Between Fairy and Devil, and Chasing the Undercurrent) that achieved a content popularity index of over 10,000, which qualifies a show "national hit" by iQIYI standard. Covering a range of themes and topics, the series offer viewers a wide variety of quality viewing options.

In-Home Big-Screen Viewing Shows Strong Growth Momentum

According to iQIYI data, the viewing hours on big-screen TVs saw an 22% week-over-week increase during the National Day holiday. The strong momentum of in-home big-screen viewing is particularly evident in the viewing data of iQIYI's Children's and Anime Channels. During the holiday, the two channels not only saw a surge in traffic (with a respective 30% and 50% increase in viewing time compared to the week before), but viewers were also spending significantly more time—three times and twice the amount respectively—viewing these content on TV than streaming them on mobile phones.

The data speaks to the strong growth momentum of in-home big-screen viewing as streaming platforms continue to optimize playback solutions on big screens, which present content in increasingly high picture quality and resolution. A number of TV models are now compatible with the high-quality audio-visual configuration "Vivid Picture MAX" launched by iQIYI for TV terminal, which allows iQIYI members to enjoy high-quality audio-visual experience featuring 4K MAX, HDR, and a surround sound system.

