Duke Energy to announce third-quarter 2022 financial results on Nov. 4

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy will post its third-quarter financial results at 7 a.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 4 on the company's website at duke-energy.com/investors.

An earnings conference call for analysts is scheduled at 9 a.m. ET that day to discuss third-quarter 2022 financial results and other business and financial updates.

The conference call will be hosted by Lynn Good, chair, president and chief executive officer, and Brian Savoy, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

The call can be accessed via the investors' section (duke-energy.com/investors) of Duke Energy's website or by dialing 833-927-1758 in the U.S. or 929-526-1599 outside the U.S. The confirmation code is 714151. Please call in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A recording of the webcast with transcript will be available on the investors' section of the company's website on Nov. 4.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 28,000 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business and at least a 50% carbon reduction from electric generation by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The 2050 net-zero goals also include Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 emissions. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2022 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com . The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

Media Contact: Jennifer Garber

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

Analysts Contact: Jack Sullivan

Office: 980.373.3564

