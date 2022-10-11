Therapy Brands Wins Three New Comparably Awards Including Happiest Employees

Therapy Brands adds Perks and benefits, Work-Life Balance, and Employee Happiness, to its list of 'Best Company' organizational accolades.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapy Brands was recently awarded for 'Best Company Perks and Benefits, Work-Life Balance, and Employee Happiness' by Comparably. Comparably is a highly regarded compensation, workplace culture, and career site that bases these coveted awards upon anonymous employee feedback from reputable based companies.

Therapy Brands takes home three Comparably awards for best employee perks and benefits, work-life balance, and happiest employees. (PRNewswire)

Providing excellent benefits, perks, and a work-life balance for our employees is a top priority at Therapy Brands

"Providing excellent benefits, perks, and a work-life balance for our employees is a top priority at Therapy Brands," said Julie Gettys, Vice President of People Operations, Therapy Brands. "We continually communicate with our employees to understand how we can improve and better their experience. We are excited to be recognized as an employer whose employees are happy to come to work each and every day."

Based in Alabama, Therapy Brands provides practice management solutions to over 30,000 therapy practices with their flagship products TheraNest, WebABA, Catalyst, Fusion, Procentive, and TenEleven. The company focuses on fostering its mission-driven culture through thought leadership programming, education, volunteerism, and diversity and inclusion initiatives. Current and aspiring leaders are given opportunities to further enhance their skills through Therapy Brands' Leadership Academy and Emerging Leaders Program; and all employees have opportunities to develop their skills and increase career opportunities through cross-functional initiatives such as our mentor program, brand ambassadors, and thrive events.

Therapy Brands is seeking best-in-class talent who want to bring technology solutions to the forefront of healthcare. Join the dedicated teams that work side-by-side with providers, industry experts, and market leaders.

About Therapy Brands

Therapy Brands is the leading healthcare IT partner for mental, behavioral, and rehabilitative therapy. Our purpose-built practice management, revenue, and data solutions drive exceptional clinical and financial outcomes. Therapy Brands is the trusted partner of thousands of therapy practices who rely on our solutions to simplify their administration, improve revenue, and enable them to focus on patient care. (www.therapybrands.com)

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it is like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies. (www.comparably.com)

