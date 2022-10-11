National Motor Freight Traffic Association Opens Digital Solutions Conference on Cybersecurity To Entire Trucking Industry

Set for November 13-15 in Alexandria, Conference Was Previously Limited to LTL Industry

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Motor Freight Traffic Association (NMFTA) has announced that its annual Digital Solutions Conference on Cybersecurity, once limited to the LTL industry, will now open to the entire trucking industry. NMFTA has been a leader for more than a decade in addressing cybersecurity issues, including important research work and critical educational efforts on the topic of cybersecurity for the American Trucking Association and other organizations within the industry.

This year's conference is set for November 13-15 at the Westin in Old Alexandria. Registration is available at the conference's web site, which is www.nmfta.org/digital-solutions-conference-cybersecurity/. This is a free educational event, with discounted hotel rates in Alexandria.

After kicking off with a welcome reception on the evening of Sunday, November 13, the general meeting begins on Monday with educational sessions touching on cellular cybersecurity, e-mail security and mobile device security.

Tuesday's sessions cover topics such as vehicle security and enterprise security, as well as keynote speaker Eric O'Neill – a former FBI counterterrorism and counterintelligence operative.

Another highlight will be a presentation by Yongdae Kim, Ph.D., professor of Electrical Engineering at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology. Kim and his team have recently developed a system that can automatically analyze vulnerabilities of LTE mobile systems.

The conference will close with a panel discussion titled "The Future of Cybersecurity – Where Do We Go From Here?", moderated by Michael Wickham, senior staff engineer at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab.

"We have been having this conference for many years for the LTL industry," said Debbie Sparks, Executive Director of NMFTA. "With so many digital security threats facing the trucking industry, we are very pleased to open the conference up to the entire industry so all will have the opportunity to benefit from these insights."

In addition to O'Neill, Kim and Wickham, other conference speakers include: Chase Cunningham, Ericom; Gema Howell, National Institute of Standards and Technology; Jeremy Daily, Ph.D., Colorado State University; Kate Vajda, Dragos; and Ahmed Shah, Red Canari.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to register soon to ensure availability. NMFTA encourages participation not only from IT professionals in the industry, but also from individuals who manage their own trucks along with supporting software.

About NMFTA

Since 1956, the National Motor Freight Traffic Association, Inc. (NMFTA) has represented the interests of the less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier industry. NMFTA is committed to helping LTL carriers meet the challenges confronting the transportation industry in the 21st century through research, education and the publication of specifications, rules, transportation codes and the preparation and dissemination of studies, reports and analyses. Membership in NMFTA is available to all for-hire interstate and intrastate motor carriers.

Contact: Helen Mosher

Chief Marketing Officer

helen.mosher@nmfta.org

703-661-6536

