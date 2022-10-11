Michigan's Water Heater Rebate Program Reduces Homeowner Costs

LANSING, Mich., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michigan homeowners have access to low cost, fuel-efficient water heaters through the Michigan Propane Commission's propane rebate program.

"The propane industry is proud to help Michigan's rural residents improve the energy efficiency of their home with this program," said Andy Vanderboegh, Chairman of the state commission.

The program gives rebates to Michigan residents and installers who purchase/install a new, Energy Star, propane water heater or boiler.

Rebate amounts to Homeowners:

• $150—for a new, Energy Star, propane water heater/boiler—replacing electric or a new build install

• $100—for a new, Energy Star, propane water heater/boiler—replacing an old propane unit

Rebate amount to Licensed Installers:

• $500—for replacing an electric water heater or boiler with a new, Energy Star, Propane Water Heater or installing a new, Energy Star, Propane Water Heater in a new build

"The Michigan Propane Commission is thrilled to work with the State of Michigan and expand the use of clean energy appliances throughout our state," said Derek Dalling, Executive Director of the Commission. "The Commission's rebate program is funded by Michigan's propane retailers."

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, water heaters make up nearly 20% of a home's overall energy use. Energy-saving strategies and choosing an energy efficient water heater will help Michigan residents reduce monthly water heating bills.

The rebate application is a simple form to complete.

Submit a completed application with invoice or receipt of purchase and proof of Energy Star to:

Michigan Propane Commission

629 W. Hillsdale St.

Lansing, MI 48933

Or email application, invoice and proof of Energy Star to: mpga@kadfirm.com

Rebate funding is available on a first-come, first-serve basis until funds are depleted.

The Commission educates residents, business owners and other users on the safe use of propane and promotes the use of high efficiency appliances and equipment through the rebate and incentive programs for Michigan residents. Michigan consumers will not see an assessment on their residential propane delivery bills or on receipts at a retail level.

To learn more go to: MiPropaneRebates.com

Contact:

Joe Ross

24/7 News Media Call In: (517) 281-3069

Michigan Propane Commission

MiPropaneRebates.com

Michigan Homeowner Info Line: (517) 312-0097

