LAS VEGAS, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VizExplorer, the leading provider of casino analytics, has partnered with Northern Michigan's Grand Traverse Resort & Casinos for player development and marketing analysis programs at Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel and Leelanau Sands Casino & Lodge.

Grand Traverse Resort & Casinos choose VizExplorer's solutions (PRNewswire)

VizExplorer's hostVizOps will give the casinos' host teams a robust CRM tool with mobile access to player data, real-time notifications about player activity onsite, and automated task management to streamline communication with and development of valuable players.

CampaignViz simplifies player segmentation, streamlines campaign creation and analysis, and automates offer management and optimization––helping marketers save time and grow the effectiveness of their marketing activities.

"VizExplorer's experience in the industry, expansive tool set, and outstanding reviews for support and service made them a clear choice to bring the best to our guests," said Richard Bailey, CEO of Grand Traverse Resort & Casino. "Their functionality gives us the ability to execute our database marketing on a superior level."

"We are excited to partner with Grand Traverse Resort & Casinos and to be part of their companies' data strategy. Our tools will make it easy for their teams to unlock the full power of their data," said David Patent, CEO of VizExplorer.

VizExplorer will attend the Global Gaming Expo held October 10-13 in Las Vegas. To request a product demonstration during the conference, visit www.vizexplorer.com/g2e-2022 .

About VizExplorer

VizExplorer's solutions transform your data into clear, actionable insights and revenue generating recommendations. You can choose automation and/or deep data exploration. Viz tools have been recognized as best in class for years and help to maximize ROI for gaming operations, database marketing and player development. Learn more at www.vizexplorer.com

About Grand Traverse Resort & Casinos

Owned and operated by the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, Grand Traverse Resort & Casinos encompasses an array of premiere entertainment, dining, gaming, golfing, spa, meeting space, and hotel accommodations across three unique venues in Northern Michigan. A top destination in Midwest travel, Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel offers more than 1,000 casino slot games, 25 table games, Caesar's Sportsbook, over 130 guest rooms and suites, and outstanding restaurant options including Bourbons 72 premiere steakhouse. Visit TurtleCreekCasino.com .

On the west shore of Grand Traverse Bay, Leelanau Sands Casino is a much-loved scenic get-away, complete with 330 casino slot games, table games such as craps, roulette, 3-card poker, and blackjack, bingo hall, casual dining, showroom featuring national entertainment, and over 50 guest rooms and suites. Visit LeelanauSandsCasino.com .

Grand Traverse Resort and Spa showcases nearly 600 guest rooms and 900 acres of year-round entertainment and dining, recreation featuring three championship golf courses including the home of Jack Nicklaus' "The Bear" signature course, award-winning Spa Grand Traverse, activities for individuals and families, and meeting and event space. Visit GrandTraverseResort.com .

VizExplorer Press Contact: press@vizexplorer.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VizExplorer