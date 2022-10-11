GPS Insight Acquires Certified Tracking Solutions to Extend Reach and Expand Capabilities of its Fleet Management, Field Service, and Telematics Portfolio

The acquisition strengthens GPS Insight's position as a leader in the fleet and field service management spaces, cultivating a stronger suite of solutions for customers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GPS Insight , a leading provider of SaaS-based fleet and field service management software solutions, today announced the acquisition of Certified Tracking Solutions, a leader in GPS telematics, fleet tracking and management, connected transportation, and industrial IoT. Certified Tracking Solutions' premiere brand, Titan GPS , offers a full range of fleet management solutions and support to thousands of fleet operators across Canada and the United States.

"GPS Insight is pleased to announce this strategic partnership with Certified Tracking Solutions, as it allows us to provide even more robust solutions for our customers while extending our competitive advantage across the fleet management and field service industries," said Gary Fitzgerald, CEO of GPS Insight. "We are committed to providing tools for businesses to operate more efficiently, and by combining our teams and platforms, we create an unparalleled synergy to guarantee high-quality, reliable service while enabling our clients to deliver a superior end-to-end service experience for their own customers."

This acquisition expands the reach of GPS Insight more extensively into Canada and adds a new suite of tools, including a new ELD solution already certified in advance of the Canadian ELD mandate, specialty tracking and management solutions, and Bluetooth asset tracking for high-value tools. In addition to bolstering fleet management, Certified Tracking Solutions also brings custom forms solutions that target field operations, and highway maintenance and winter operations tools that boost government fleet capabilities. The acquisition also leverages existing partner relationships with Bell, Rogers and several OEMs—including integration to large OEMs like Caterpillar, Komatsu, John Deere and GM.

"Joining forces with GPS Insight will help Certified Tracking Solutions achieve its goal of offering a more comprehensive suite of fleet management and field service solutions to our partners," said Ben Jensen, Jr., Founder and CEO of Certified Tracking Solutions. "Our existing and future customers can expect to see benefits immediately as we expand to a new level of innovation for companies and assets of all kinds."

About Certified Tracking Solutions/Titan GPS

Certified Tracking Solutions (established in 2004) is an innovative leader in GPS telematics, connected transportation, and industrial IoT. Certified Tracking Solutions markets state-of-the-art fleet management solutions under the Titan GPS brand to help fleets of all sizes and types gain a holistic view for optimal decision-making. Customers choose CTS for advanced, enterprise-level GPS tracking, end-to-end visibility, and deep insights. Intelligent camera systems provide 360-degree video coverage, the user-friendly FieldDocs app helps digitize and manage paperless workflows, and battle-tested hardware complements the robust platform. For over a decade, thousands of fleets across North America have trusted Titan GPS to elevate their efficiency, compliance, and profitability.

Certified Tracking Solutions is headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, and our US HQ is in Scottsdale, AZ. Learn more at https://titangps.com/ .

About GPS Insight

GPS Insight helps fleet and field service businesses by delivering innovative solutions and actionable insights. Organizations across the globe turn to GPS Insight when they have high operating costs, are worried about safety on the roads, and struggle with fleet and field inefficiencies that waste valuable time and money. GPS Insight offers best-of-breed technology for organizations with drivers and technicians in the field, fleets of vehicles, trailers, and other mobile assets. GPS Insight provides many solutions that include vehicle and asset tracking, fleet management, AI-enabled smart cameras, field service management, and regulatory compliance solutions.

