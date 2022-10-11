Chelsey Lambert Joins Smokeball as VP of Partnerships

Legal technology veteran joins Smokeball to drive continued growth, legal case management innovation, and market leadership.

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smokeball, the industry-leading legal case management software platform, announced that Chelsey Lambert has joined the company as vice president of partnerships, bringing with her 20 years of executing programs in legal technology consulting, sales, marketing, operations and product development. Chelsey is responsible for leading and coordinating various cross-functional projects, identifying new market solutions and developing strategic partnerships that fulfill Smokeball's mission of improving the lives of small firm legal professionals.

Smokeball legal practice management software (PRNewswire)

Smokeball legal case management software announced that Chelsey Lambert has joined the company as VP of partnerships.

"We are thrilled to have Chelsey join the Smokeball team as our VP of Partnerships," says Ruchie Chadha, Smokeball president. "Smokeball is committed to providing our clients with the best possible product and experience, and that extends to the people and vendors we partner with. Chelsey is a highly regarded industry veteran who has had a tremendous career in legal tech as an author, speaker, and practice management expert. Combined with her background in marketing, brand management and business development, Chelsey will be one of the strongest assets to the Smokeball business and our clients."

Chelsey joins Smokeball from the Chicago Bar Association, where she served as a practice management advisor. She also authored the 2017 Legal Technology Buyers Guide and co-authored the 2018 eDiscovery Buyers Guide and Legal Operations Field Guide series.

In 2018, Chelsey was named one of the American Bar Association's Women of Legal Tech, joining an esteemed group of trailblazing legal professionals. Soon after, she co-founded the Legal Technology Media Group, a HubSpot enterprise-certified agency, and Legal Tech Publishing, which delivers the buyer's guide series in partnership with media juggernaut Above the Law. The two firms continue to provide marketing and advertising services to legal technology organizations seeking to accelerate their growth within the vertical.

"The difference between Smokeball and other companies in this legal case management space is Smokeball's laser focus and unmatched dedication to understanding how small law firms work," Chelsey said. "Their mission and values are why I chose to return to Smokeball. As other providers move upmarket, there is still so much runway left to help solo and small law firms adopt and leverage technology to improve their businesses and lives. The opportunity to return to Smokeball as VP of Partnerships was one that I could not pass up. The role allows me to reconnect with and assess the needs of the small firm community, and then identify strategic partnerships that accelerate adoption and growth."

Small law firms and the businesses that serve them have relied on Chelsey's ability to anticipate practice-management challenges and offer solutions to streamline operations. Recognized as a legal-technology expert, Chelsey continues to serve the community as a frequent industry speaker and author, and now, as Smokeball's VP of Partnerships.

About Smokeball

Smokeball is your partner to drive your law firm into the future. As the industry's leading cloud-based legal practice management software, Smokeball empowers you to run your firm specific to your area of law. Our platform gives you all the insights and tools you need to work smarter, not harder: automatic time tracking and invoicing, streamlined workflows for your specific practice area, a library of over 20,000 standard legal forms and documents, and actionable reports that summarize your firm's activities and highlight areas of opportunity.

Learn how to Run Your Best Firm at smokeball.com, explore our online resources or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

Rebecca Spiegel, director of content and social

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Smokeball