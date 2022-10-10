Aesthetic Dermatology Associates, PC Provides Notice of Data Privacy Event

MEDIA, Pa., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesthetic Dermatology Associates, PC ("Aesthetic Dermatology") is providing notice of an event that may affect the privacy of information of certain patients of Aesthetic Dermatology. To date, Aesthetic Dermatology has no evidence of actual or attempted misuse of information as a result of this incident. In an abundance of caution, Aesthetic Dermatology is notifying potentially impacted individuals so that they may take additional steps to better protect their personal information, should they feel it is appropriate to do so. This notice provides details of the incident, Aesthetic Dermatology's response, and steps those who may be impacted can take to protect against possible misuse of their information.

What Happened? On August 15, 2022, Aesthetic Dermatology became aware of suspicious activity on its systems. They immediately launched an investigation to determine the cause of the activity, and its full nature and scope. Working with a computer forensics specialist, Aesthetic Dermatology investigation determined that an unauthorized actor had accessed certain systems on its network, some of which housed files containing personal information. Aesthetic Dermatology then undertook a review of these files to identify any sensitive information stored therein and to whom it relates. On September 3, 2022, Aesthetic Dermatology determined sensitive information related to its patients may have been impacted.

What Information Was Involved? The types of information which may have been impacted includes patients' name, address, date of birth, diagnosis code, and health insurance information. Importantly, patient Social Security numbers were not impacted by this incident.

How Will Individuals Know If They Are Affected By This Incident? Aesthetic Dermatology is mailing notice letters to the individuals identified as potentially impacted by this incident for whom they have valid mailing addresses.

What Is Aesthetic Dermatology Doing? Upon discovery of this incident, Aesthetic Dermatology promptly began an investigation to confirm the nature and scope of this incident. They also took steps to secure their systems and are implementing additional technical safeguards to better prevent any attempted incidents in the future. Aesthetic Dermatology is also notifying state and federal regulators, as appropriate.

What You Can Do. Aesthetic Dermatology encourages individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements, and explanation of benefits forms, and to monitor free credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Under U.S. law individuals are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus. To order a free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. Individuals may also contact the three major credit bureaus directly to request a free copy of their credit report, place a fraud alert, or a security freeze. Contact information for the credit bureaus is below.

Consumers have the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on a credit file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a 1-year alert that is placed on a consumer's credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit. If you are a victim of identity theft, you are entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years. Should you wish to place a fraud alert, please contact any one of the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below.

As an alternative to a fraud alert, consumers have the right to place a "credit freeze" on a credit report, which will prohibit a credit bureau from releasing information in the credit report without the consumer's express authorization. The credit freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in your name without your consent. However, you should be aware that using a credit freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in your credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application you make regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, you cannot be charged to place or lift a credit freeze on your credit report. To request a security freeze, you may need to provide the following information:

Full name (including middle initial as well as Jr., Sr., II, III, etc.); Social Security number; Date of birth; Addresses for the prior two to five years; Proof of current address, such as a current utility bill or telephone bill; A legible photocopy of a government-issued identification card (state driver's license or ID card, military identification, etc.); and A copy of either the police report, investigative report, or complaint to a law enforcement agency concerning identity theft if you are a victim of identity theft.

Should you wish to place a fraud alert or credit freeze, please contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below:

Equifax Experian TransUnion https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/ https://www.experian.com/help/ https://www.transunion.com/credit-help 888-298-0045 1-888-397-3742 833-395-6938 Equifax Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348-5069 Experian Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016 Equifax Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 Experian Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 160, Woodlyn, PA 19094

You may further educate yourself regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and the steps you can take to protect your personal information by contacting the consumer reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission, or your state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission may be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. You can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above. You have the right to file a police report if you ever experience identity theft or fraud. Please note that in order to file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, you will likely need to provide some proof that you have been a victim. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement and your state Attorney General.

For More Information. If you have questions or concerns, please contact our dedicated assistance line at 855-947-5554 from 9am to 9pm, Eastern Time, Monday through Friday except major U.S. Holidays.

View original content:

SOURCE Aesthetic Dermatology Associates, PC