Statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors on Fifth Circuit Ruling on DACA

WASHINGTON, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit upheld a lower court decision that found the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program unlawful. On a bipartisan basis, the U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) has supported granting permanent legal status to Dreamers since 2009 and first called for establishment of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in 2012. Following is a statement on the decision by Tom Cochran, USCM CEO and Executive Director:

"The Fifth Circuit's decision yesterday finding DACA unlawful creates great concern among America's mayors and uncertainty for DACA recipients, their families, and their communities across the country. Dreamers and their families are our neighbors, our friends, our colleagues, and members of our families. They are integral to the fabric of the American tapestry and contribute immensely to our culture, our communities, and our economy.

"While the U.S. Conference of Mayors will continue to participate in legal challenges to overturn this unfortunate decision, only Congress can resolve this issue. Before it adjourns for the year, this Congress must pass legislation that will enable Dreamers – people who have lived in America since they were children and built their lives here – to earn lawful permanent residence and eventually American citizenship if they meet certain criteria. America's mayors stand ready to work with Congress to make this happen."

