Capstreet Named to Inc.'s 2022 Founder-Friendly Investor List

HOUSTON, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm, announced today that it has been named to Inc.'s 2022 Founder-Friendly Investors list, which honors the private equity and venture capital firms with the best track records of successfully backing entrepreneurs.

"Collaboration and a true partnership with founders have been at the center of Capstreet's approach for more than 30 years, and we're proud to be recognized by Inc. for our founder-friendly tradition," said Neil Kalmeyer, Managing Partner at Capstreet. "In fact, our Capvalue™ value creation framework was specifically designed to help founders and entrepreneurs drive meaningful business transformation regardless of their stage of evolution. I want to thank the entire Capstreet team, as well as our portfolio company management team partners, for their contributions in achieving this recognition."

The Inc. list recognizes firms that entrepreneurs can trust and collaborate with while receiving the financial and strategic support they need to help accelerate growth. All the firms on the Inc. list have remained actively involved with the businesses in which they invest for at least one year after investment. Inc. compiled its list by surveying founders who have sold to private equity and venture capital about their experiences partnering with the firms, and by examining data on how portfolio companies have grown during these partnerships.

Since its founding in 1990, Capstreet has raised more than $1.3 billion in capital across five funds to invest in founder and entrepreneur run businesses. Its current portfolio of 15 companies spans software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies.

"Fully investing in an entrepreneur, and their innovative vision, involves far more than the financial investment. By developing relationships with and supporting entrepreneurs for the long-term, these private equity firms are more than investors, they're partners," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. media.

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With over 45 platform investments and over 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet's investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework™ to accelerate growth and profitability, and help create long term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet's investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, www.capstreet.com.

The "Founder-Friendly Investors" award is a program designed by Inc. Magazine to help founder-led companies accelerate growth and create revenue. Private equity and venture capital firms that have exited U.S.-based, founder-led portfolio companies are eligible to apply. For investments to qualify, portfolio company founders must have remained actively involved in their business for at least one-year post-investment. Winning firms are selected based upon their track record, reputation, leadership and founder references. Capstreet is not aware of the number of advisers also surveyed for the award. Like all entrants, Capstreet paid a fee to be considered for this award and to use the award logo in collateral materials. This award is not to be construed as indicative of Capstreet's future performance. Reference to an award is only one piece of information relevant to an evaluation of an investment adviser such as Capstreet. Finally, this award represents information as of a specific date and time and may not reflect important information related to an evaluation of the investment adviser which has occurred prior to, or subsequent to, the award.

