ZenLedger Announces BitPay Partnership to Accept Cryptocurrency Payments

SEATTLE, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZenLedger, the global leader in cryptocurrency tax software and blockchain analytics, today announced the company is accepting cryptocurrency as payment for goods and services using BitPay, the world's largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services. The ability to accept cryptocurrency enables ZenLedger to offer end to end functionality for crypto traders globally. More consumers are turning to crypto with 56% reporting they want to purchase crypto, nearly half viewing crypto as an investment and more than 40% wanting to use it to make payments, according to the latest "Paying With Cryptocurrency" report from PYMNTS.

"As a brand designed to support traders and those on the cutting edge of Web3 Innovation, the decision to accept crypto payments using BitPay was easy," said Pat Larsen, CEO and Co-Founder of ZenLedger. "Our ultimate goal is to always facilitate the crypto experience for our users in order to save time and money. That means everything from tracking their transactions, to offering them the chance to use those funds for our services. We believe in the long-term growth and innovation in the industry and so this is the next step in making things easier for our customers."

By adding cryptocurrency to its payment options ZenLedger reduces transaction fees while increasing payment transparency and efficiency. BitPay pioneered blockchain payment processing to enable payments using cryptocurrencies including ApeCoin (APE), Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) XRP, 5 USD-pegged stablecoins (BUSD, DAI, GUSD, USDC, and USDP) and one Euro-backed stable coin (EUROC). BitPay's business solutions eliminate transaction fraud, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable borderless payments in cryptocurrency. With quick settlements in US Dollars, ZenLedger avoids any cryptocurrency price volatility or risk to the company.

"As the leading Crypto Tax Software, ZenLedger is filling a need for consumers who want to buy, invest and spend crypto alongside other investment vehicles and still keep track for accounting and tax purposes," said Merrick Theobald, Vice President of Marketing at BitPay. "Our goal at BitPay is to make accepting crypto for ZenLedger a seamless process and to help promote crypto adoption as we believe crypto is the future of payments."

About ZenLedger

ZenLedger is the leading cryptocurrency tax and accounting suite for investors and tax professionals. ZenLedger collects, analyzes, and accounts for your transaction information across thousands of exchanges, NFTs, DeFi, wallets, and tokens in one simple dashboard. The company leads the industry in number of blockchains and tokens supported while also offering fast, friendly customer service. Crypto investors can gain easy, valuable portfolio and cash management insights while also saving time and stress. ZenLedger supplies blockchain protocols, investment funds, corporations, and governments with the tools needed for taxation, accounting, investigation, and audits. ZenLedger's investors include blockchain venture funds, crypto founders, and leading crypto & fintech venture capital firms including Parafi, Mark Cuban, AVAX Blizzard fund and ALGO Borderless Capital.

About BitPay

Founded in 2011, BitPay is one of the oldest cryptocurrency companies. As a pioneer in blockchain payment processing, the company's mission is to transform how businesses and people send, receive, and store money. Its business solutions eliminate fraud chargebacks, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable borderless payments in cryptocurrency, among other services. BitPay offers consumers a complete digital asset management solution that includes the BitPay Wallet and BitPay Prepaid Card, enabling them to turn digital assets into dollars for spending at tens of thousands of businesses. The company has offices in North America, Europe, and South America and has raised more than $70 million in funding from leading investment firms including Founders Fund, Index Ventures, Virgin Group, and Aquiline Technology Growth. For more information visit bitpay.com.

