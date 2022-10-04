Who's Hiring?
DDL ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 24, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd. Shareholders

Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd. (NYSE: DDL) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons who purchased, or otherwise acquired, Dingdong American Depository Shares pursuant or traceable to the F-1 registration statements and related prospectus on Form 424B4 issued in connection with Dingdong's June 2021 initial public stock offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 24, 2022
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in DDL:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/dingdong-class-action-loss-submission-form?id=32325&from=4

Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd. NEWS - DDL NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint, the registration statement and prospectus used to effectuate the Company's initial public offering misstated and/or omitted facts concerning Dingdong's so-called commitment to ensuring the safety and quality of the food it distributes to the market.  For example, despite claiming that it applies "stringent quality control across [its] entire supply chain to ensure product quality to [its] users," Dingdong sold food past its sell-by date.  Consequently, Dingdong was, in fact, no better at providing or assuring access to "fresh" groceries than the supermarkets, traditional Chinese wet markets, or traditional e-commerce platforms it repeatedly claimed to be displacing.  Moreover, the foregoing conduct subjected Dingdong to an increased risk of regulatory and/or governmental scrutiny and enforcement, all of which, once revealed, were likely to negatively impact Dingdong's business, operations, and reputation.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Dingdong you have until October 24, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Dingdong securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the DDL lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/dingdong-class-action-loss-submission-form?id=32325&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ddl-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-october-24-2022-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-dingdong-cayman-ltd-shareholders-301639730.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.