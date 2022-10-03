Mazda Reports September Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total September sales of 23,770 vehicles, a decrease of 1.1 percent compared to September 2021. Year-to-date sales totaled 215,391 vehicles; a decrease of 21.2 percent compared to the same time last year. With 25 selling days in September, compared to the same the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 1.1 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

(PRNewswire)

CPO sales totaled 4,134 vehicles in September, a decrease of 26 percent compared to September 2021 .

Sales Highlights

Best-ever September sales of CX-30 with 4,855 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada , Inc., (MCI) reported September sales of 4,896 vehicles, a decrease of 12.9 percent compared to September last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 23.7 percent, with 40,011 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported September sales of 5,405 vehicles, an increase of 222 percent compared to September last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 4.9 percent, with 31,344 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.























Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date





















September September YOY % % MTD

September September YOY % % MTD

2022 2021 Change DSR

2022 2021 Change DSR



















Mazda3 1,860 2,595 (28.3) % (28.3) %

19,980 30,619 (34.7) % (35.0) % Mazda 3 Sdn 1,179 934 26.2 % 26.2 %

8438 17,812 (52.6) % (52.8) % Mazda 3 HB 681 1,661 (59.0) % (59.0) %

11542 12,807 (9.9) % (10.3) %



















Mazda6 0 1,032 (100.0) % (100.0) %

335 14,271 (97.7) % (97.7) %



















MX-5 Miata 752 824 (8.7) % (8.7) %

4,571 9,608 (52.4) % (52.6) % MX-5 346 322 7.5 % 7.5 %

1752 3,784 (53.7) % (53.9) % MXR 406 502 (19.1) % (19.1) %

2819 5,824 (51.6) % (51.8) %



















CX-3 - 32 - -

- 5,099 - - CX-30 4,855 3,581 35.6 % 35.6 %

37387 47,474 (21.2) % (21.6) % CX-5 10,216 13,059 (21.8) % (21.8) %

115949 137,307 (15.6) % (15.9) % CX-9 3,264 2,887 13.1 % 13.1 %

23469 28,799 (18.5) % (18.9) % CX-50 2,823 0 - -

13376 0 - - MX-30 0 35 (100.0) % (100.0) %

324 35 825.7 % 821.7 %



















CARS 2,612 4,451 (41.3) % (41.3) %

24,886 54,498 (54.3) % (54.5) % TRUCKS 21,158 19,594 8.0 % 8.0 %

190,505 218,715 (12.9) % (13.3) %



















TOTAL 23,770 24,045 (1.1) % (1.1) %

215,391 273,213 (21.2) % (21.5) %







































*Selling Days 25 25





229 228

























Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at www.mazdausamedia.com. (PRNewsFoto/Mazda North American Operations) (PRNewsfoto/MAZDA NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations