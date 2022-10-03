IT Leadership Remains White and Male with Static Inclusion Improvement, Reveals Quarterly Diversity Report From the Business of Tech Podcast

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business of Tech , the podcast and YouTube show created by technology services expert and analyst Dave Sobel to monitor key IT industry trends, today releases data from its quarterly diversity survey, which paints a clearer picture of the people in leadership roles at over 300 IT services companies. The Quarter 3 2022 survey is the eighth report of its kind in two years, and since its launch, critical inclusion markers like race and gender have either improved nominally, remained the same, or worsened overall.

The survey tracked 3,449 people across 301 companies and was conducted at the end of Quarter 3 of 2022. Leadership teams were classified as white, non-white or black, as well as male or female.

Currently, 89.19% of total leadership is white and just 20.96% female. Key findings across multiple quarters include:

More white leadership: the total portion of white leaders is nearly identical to last quarter (89.2%), and up 7 points compared to Quarter 3 of 2020 (82.31%).





Stagnant black leadership: the percentage of black leaders in IT is the same as two years ago, coming in a 1.83%. Comparing this figure to other industries, the Fortune 1000 has seen a slight uptick in Black leadership (2.43% last quarter to 2.62% this quarter).





Slow women leadership growth: The amount of women in leadership roles is barely up from last quarter (20.96% this quarter, 20.46% in Quarter 2 of 2022), with a slight improvement in two years: in Quarter 3 of 2020, 19.26% of IT leadership was women.

"Companies might have the desire to do the right thing when it comes to diversity, equity and inclusion, but the data doesn't yet support any authentic movement on this front," said David Sobel, the host, creator and producer of The Business of Tech Podcast. "Tech folks are particularly data-driven, so conducting this survey every quarter is critical for leaders in this sector to understand where improvement is needed and why."

To see this quarter's data broken down by geography and type of organization, head to The Business of Tech online. Ongoing diversity reports will be released quarterly.

