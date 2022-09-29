Xinua Silk Road: Global Fashion Industry Index - Fashion Week Vitality Index Report unveiled in Shanghai

BEIJING, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Fashion Industry Index - Fashion Week Vitality Index Report for 2021 was unveiled Thursday by China Economic Information Service (CEIS) of Xinhua News Agency in east China's Shanghai.

Paris Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week, London Fashion Week and Shanghai Fashion Week ranked the top four respectively, while New York Fashion Week moved backward to the fifth compared with its ranking in 2020 and China Fashion Week, Tokyo Fashion Week and Seoul Fashion Week ranked the sixth to eighth, according to the index report.

Released in March 2018 for the first time, the Global Fashion Industry Index - Fashion Week Vitality Index Report aims at delivering the voice of China to the global fashion industry through quantitative analysis constituted by evaluation models from factor aggregation, media transmission, and industrial radiation.

In terms of the factor aggregation evaluated, which reflects the scale of fashion week and the aggregation effect of industry resources, Shanghai Fashion Week saw the number of participating brands increase by 2.3 percent in 2021compared with the previous year, becoming the only fashion week sampled that increased and exceeded the level of the pre-pandemic 2019.

According to the media transmission sub-index which reflects the awareness of media on fashion weeks, Shanghai Fashion Week ranked the third in 2021 surpassing the ranking of New York Fashion Week and London Fashion Week for the first time.

In 2021, Shanghai Fashion Week has increased its exposure on social media by partnering with Tiktok to launch a China Independent Designer Support Program and create a new event called "Shanghai Fashion & Lifestyle Carnival" (SHFLC) to promote domestic brands and designers.

The report pointed out that the global fashion industry is gradually recovering in a post-pandemic era and the digital process of the fashion industry has been accelerated amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which guides the long-term and deep-rooted changes in the industry chain.

In the future, the consumption of the fashion industry will be an omni-channel mix of online and offline, said the report.

