Rancho de los Caballeros Resort & Golf Club Opens for 75th Anniversary Season

Celebrating its diamond jubilee with new packages, remodeled suites, enhanced dining experiences and more

WICKENBURG, Ariz., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rancho de los Caballeros, a family-owned-and-operated luxury resort and golf club located high in the Sonoran Desert, is set to reopen its gates for a historic 75th Anniversary Season on October 1st, 2022.

After a busy off season of refurbishments, Rancho de Los Caballeros to open October 1 for its 75th Anniversary Season

After two busy off-seasons of refurbishments and improvements by its new owners, along with a new management team and a new executive chef, the ranch is ready to welcome back guests with all freshly remodeled suites, a renovated and redecorated main lodge dining room, new corral facilities, and a fully updated menu of activities and amenities across the resort.

When a trio of long-time ranch guest families purchased Rancho de los Caballeros ("Los Cab") from decedents of the ranch's three founding families in 2021, they seized on the opportunity to elevate the accommodations and experiences at the ranch, while vowing to preserve the much-loved traditions and charm that has made it a family-vacation favorite since 1948.

"Los Cab has been a beloved gathering spot for generations of families for decades and we are delighted to have the opportunity to even further elevate our guests' experience with our new facilities and activities," said Sandy Cutler, who along with his wife, Sally and two other families purchased the ranch last year. "Los Cab is a place where great memories are created."

As part of their three-year plan to upgrade facilities for guests of all ages, eight Event Lawn Casitas have been entirely rebuilt and remodeled with all new interiors, expanded patios, new patio furniture, surrounding landscaping, new linens, and soft furnishings.

Twelve luxurious Maricopa Suites were completely remodeled (including new doors and windows, rugs, and decor); two of these suites boast new ADA bathrooms. In addition, every room on the property has been refreshed with new furnishings, painting, lighting, bedding and mattresses.

Accommodation upgrades will continue into 2024 when 20 new Four-Bedroom Family Suites and four new romantic "Couples Casitas" will be available adjacent to a new pool complex. The new complex will feature two new 25-meter swimming pools: one a zero-entry pool for families and young children; the second a lap pool and quiet pool for adults only, along with lounge seating, cabanas and food & beverage options.

The dining facilities at the ranch have also received a facelift. New Executive Chef Jason Ellis (who took over dining operations at the ranch in 2021) oversaw a complete down-to-the-studs renovation of the Main Lodge kitchen, which is now equipped with state-of-the-art equipment.

The refreshed dining room features new tables and upholstered chairs for guests to relax in while enjoying sophisticated dishes from Ellis' menu such as Niman Ranch Filet Mignon or Seared Hokkaido Scallops.

Over the summer, a new chef's garden was also planted, and the option for "Dining in the Chef's Garden" is now available to guests.

Of course, Rancho de Los Caballeros is best known for horseback riding and the numerous outdoor activities available across its sprawling 18,000 acres. The new owners have spared no expense in this regard. Along with new saddles, tack, and hay wagons (improving comfort for riders and horses), the main corrals have been rebuilt; riding trails have been rerouted for additional guest safety; team penning, and wrangler rodeo activities have been reactivated, and overnight corrals have been added for guests to board their own horses on the property while traveling.

New ride packages are also being offered this season, including private picnic rides, wine & cheese rides, and a romantic proposal package, where a wrangler will take you on a private 2-hour ride into through the scenic Sonoran Desert to Proposal Point, where you'll find a beautiful arrangement of flowers, wine, champagne, and strawberries to share before you pop the question.

In the summer of 2021, the trap and skeet shooting program was improved with the addition of all-new skeet machines and a five-station sporting clay course. An archery range was added for guests of all ages, and four new pickleball courts with tournament level nets were installed.

This year, returning guests and golf enthusiasts will be pleased to find updated equipment, new facilities, and extensive improvements to the ranch's acclaimed 18-hole golf course, including new carts and tee markers, new course bathrooms, and over 80 new trees and bushes enhancing play between holes.

By mid-winter, the Golf Clubhouse will also be fully renovated with a state-of-the-art kitchen, an expanded indoor and outdoor casual dining area, and a new higher-end dining restaurant called "19", which will feature a topflight wine cellar.

In honor of the ranch's history and long tradition of being a place generations of families return to year after year, (some decade after decade), the ranch launched the "Ultimate Family Reunion at the Ranch" contest this summer, giving away a week-long luxury vacation valued at $67,500 to one lucky family. Ranch fans and families from across the country entered via TikTok and Instagram with creative cowboy themed videos and heartfelt stories of being kept apart due to Covid, distance or circumstance. The winning family will be announced early the week of Oct. 3rd to kick off the opening of Rancho de Los Caballeros' 75th Anniversary season.

The winning family will get to bring 10 people to the ranch to enjoy 7 days of "Horses, Hats & Hospitality", including over 13,000 horse-rideable acres, endless hiking & biking trails, the championship caliber 18-hole golf course, skeet shooting, axe throwing, archery lessons, chef's dinners and cookouts under the stars, a kids-club, heated pool, luxury spa treatments and deluxe accommodations in the newly remodeled Maricopa Suites.

About Rancho de Los Caballeros Ranch & Golf Club:

Rancho de los Caballeros Ranch & Golf Club is a historic guest ranch and resort tucked away on 18,000 acres of spectacular Sonoran Desert, just northwest of Phoenix, AZ. The resort offers authentic western activities, championship golf, a refreshing spa, private casita rooms, and fine dining in a luxury resort atmosphere.

Located in an area known as "The Dude Ranch Capital of the World," Rancho de los Caballeros was founded in 1948 as a family owned and operated ranch resort. Following the true spirit of the Spanish caballeros ("gentlemen on horseback"), the ranch is beloved for its traditions, hospitality and Southwestern setting, leading guests and their families to return every year, staying in one of the ranch's 67 casita rooms or 12 suites.

Surrounded by the Sonoran Desert's hiking trails and beautiful blooming cacti, this ranch resort has everything a guest might want for a dream holiday in Arizona. The ranch features a dizzying array of horse-related activities for riders of all levels, with experts ready to help guests hone their riding skills while enjoying a scenic trail ride. They may also enjoy an acclaimed 18-hole golf course, a heated pool, a luxury day spa, tennis and pickleball courts, trap, skeet and sporting clay shooting, archery and more.

For more information, visit https://www.ranchodeloscaballeros.com

