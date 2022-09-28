North Park University, College of DuPage partner to guarantee admission for transfer students

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North Park University's School of Professional Studies (SPS) will partner with College of DuPage (COD) in Glen Ellyn in a program that guarantees COD transfer students admission to North Park.

The two schools will work collaboratively, even before students transfer to North Park, to seamlessly guide students from their associate degree at COD to completing their bachelor's degrees at North Park.

"This agreement formalizes and elevates an excellent new partnership that gives students of the College of DuPage an opportunity to complete their bachelor's degrees at North Park University, in the world-class city of Chicago," said North Park President Mary K. Surridge. "We are delighted to provide this life-changing opportunity for so many students."

SPS Dean Lori Scrementi said the two schools "hope to create a community of learning for all, not only with fellow students but with faculty and staff, to build a strong, supportive network before, during, and after their time at North Park University."

Scrementi said that with its integration of Christian, intercultural, and city-centered values, SPS gives students tools for lifelong learning and a strong sense of community-focused decision-making. Faculty and staff bring the wisdom gained from their professions and vocations into each of their positions at North Park.

COD's provost, Mark Curtis-Chávez, said the institutional partnership between the schools "reflects our mutual and intentional level of commitment to providing students a clear pathway towards a timely degree in a growing number of academic programs."

He added: "We look forward to continued collaboration with North Park as we develop new ways to best support students."

Founded in 1967, College of DuPage is a community college serving students in Chicago's western suburbs. Firmly rooted in its community, it is also committed to reflecting the needs and demands of an ever-changing world.

