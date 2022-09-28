NetSuite Enhances Analytics Warehouse to Help Customers Maximize the Value of Data

Latest updates help organizations better manage large volumes of business data to accelerate insights, improve decision making, and create new revenue streams

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SUITEWORLD 2022 -- To help organizations improve decision making and uncover new revenue streams, Oracle NetSuite today announced updates to NetSuite Analytics Warehouse – the first and only prebuilt data warehouse and analytics solution for NetSuite customers. The latest enhancements enable customers to simplify data management, accelerate time to insights and provide access to more pre-built third-party data integrations and industry specific content. In addition to North America, NetSuite Analytics Warehouse is now available to customers via data centers in Australia and the United Kingdom and will be available later this year to customers via the data center in Germany.

"Customers are seeking solutions that help them get the most value possible out of their data so that they can streamline decision-making, increase efficiencies, and manage risk," said Gary Wiessinger, senior vice president, product management, Oracle NetSuite. "NetSuite Analytics Warehouse meets that need by enabling our customers to combine NetSuite data quickly and easily with external data sources to improve data management and analytics. By centralizing data on one platform, we can help our customers identify new insights and drive efficiency and productivity across their business operations."

Built on Oracle Analytics Cloud and Oracle Autonomous Database for analytics and data warehousing (ADW), NetSuite Analytics Warehouse is a prebuilt, cloud-based data warehouse and business intelligence tool that replaces legacy and siloed systems. It does this by consolidating and centralizing access to business data, including NetSuite transactional and historical data and data from other cloud or on-premise applications. The latest updates to NetSuite Analytics Warehouse enable customers to:

Simplify Data Management: A new Custom Attribute Mapping Editor simplifies the transfer of custom data. It enables users to select custom data to flow into NetSuite Analytics Warehouse and identify its placement in a specific data domain such as finance, purchasing, inventory, and sales.

Accelerate Time to Insights: New pre-built analytics capabilities in NetSuite Analytics Warehouse include 12 dashboards with key metrics across business functions, including customer growth and financials, and 15 data snapshots for historical data analysis, including inventory, invoices, and sales orders. In addition, a new Bundles feature increases efficiency and flexibility by making it easy to export content between NetSuite Analytics Warehouse instances.

Access More Third-Party Data Sources: 15 new pre-built integrations, which include a new Shopify connection as well as deeper integrations with Google Analytics and Salesforce, simplify data blends and enable more robust analytics. With the new integrations, NetSuite Analytics Warehouse now offers prebuilt integrations to over 40 popular third-party data sources.

Access More Industry-Specific Content: New industry-specific content for retail, services, software, wholesale distribution, and subscription-based businesses is now available in NetSuite Analytics Warehouse.

Customer Success with NetSuite Analytics Warehouse

Save a Cup

Save a Cup, a producer of high-quality mugs, tumblers, and water bottles, is using NetSuite Analytics Warehouse to segment and analyze customer data, identify new business opportunities, blend relevant data sets across native NetSuite data and third-party sources such as Amazon, and help make its product offerings more profitable.

"I can't stress enough the time savings our team has experienced by creating detailed, insightful reports with NetSuite Analytics Warehouse," said Gordon Hsu, CFO, Save a Cup. "Previously, we used a cumbersome and time-consuming process that limited our visibility and response to customer preference. Now, we can easily link multisource tables in reports that are automatically refreshed daily. This has helped us generate more value from our data in NetSuite. For example, we are realizing new insights from our Amazon ecommerce data, including new trends by product family and by SKU. These insights will guide future product strategy."

Product Hatchery

The Product Hatchery is a boutique brand development company that focuses on the beauty, kitchen and dining, and gift markets is using NetSuite Analytics Warehouse to anticipate and respond to customer demand.

"Our business requires us to be agile and respond quickly to changes in customer demand," said Brian Creager, founder, The Product Hatchery. "With NetSuite Analytics Warehouse, we no longer have to export our ERP data into spreadsheets to manually report on inventory. Now, we can analyze ERP activity blended with Google Analytics data for automated daily inventory scorecards and forecasts, down to the SKU number. As a result, we can more accurately anticipate and respond to customer demand, and that makes a huge difference to our overall operations."

Thread

Thread, a producer of functional, stylish, and slim wallets, is using NetSuite Analytics Warehouse to harness data from multiple channels and product lines to improve sales and inventory forecasting as it introduces new product lines to meet growing customer demand.

"To continue our rapid growth, we needed to dramatically improve our forecasting and that started with gaining faster and better data insights from our sales channels," said Mitch Sanders, chief operating officer, Thread. "NetSuite Analytics Warehouse has given us the ability to capture and organize data and deliver actionable insights that help foster collaboration across our business. This allows us to accurately anticipate customer demand, keep stores stocked with the items customers most want now, and ensure we operate in an incredibly agile and growth-oriented fashion."

Oracle NetSuite

For more than 20 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations grow, scale, and adapt to change. NetSuite provides an integrated system that includes financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), inventory management, HR, professional services automation and omnichannel commerce, used by more than 32,000 customers in 217 countries and dependent territories.

