Gerber® and Entrepreneur and New Mom Nabela Noor Invite Parents to Celebrate Babies' First Tastes with a Chance to Win Free Baby Food for a Year

Nabela Noor and Gerber also Curated a Limited Edition, First Bite Party Pack to Further Enjoy the Exciting First Taste Moment for Babies and Parents

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, early childhood nutrition leader Gerber is announcing a partnership with designer, author, entrepreneur, and new mom Nabela Noor to celebrate milestone first taste moments for babies across the country. To encourage fun and enjoyment during these exciting but sometimes messy moments, Nabela and Gerber have curated free, limited-edition First Bite Party Packs for a select number of fans. Gerber will also give away a year's supply of baby food to one randomly selected lucky winner.

Nabela Noor feeds Baby Amalia her first bites of purees from Gerber My1st Veggies Starter Kit (PRNewswire)

The 2020 - 2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recognize that the time from starting foods through the first two years is key for building healthy eating patterns and introducing a variety of foods, and Gerber knows that parents have some stress, lots of excitement and tons of questions about how to begin this journey. That is why Gerber and Nabela are inviting parents to celebrate and share all the messy, imperfect and joyful moments that come with baby's first tastes, as well as offering Geber's expert resources to support parents during this milestone.

"Every day is filled with moments to cherish, especially with baby. But I know that sometimes, milestones like starting solids can be overwhelming for families. To help parents ease into this moment, I worked with Gerber to curate a free, limited-edition First Bite Party Pack that celebrates babies' first bites and inspires parents to keep trying new tastes," Nabela Noor said. "When our pediatrician let us know our 6-month-old, Amalia, was ready to begin exploring solid foods, we were so excited! As she tried her first bites of Gerber purees, she gave us the 'what's this?' face and then laughed as we tried again and again. Her joy reminded me to celebrate this moment, and I'm delighted to help her explore new flavors and textures as we continue her first tastes journey."

Curated by Nabela and Gerber, the First Bite Party Pack is filled with items parents and babies can use to enjoy the messy, celebratory first taste moments, including a Gerber My 1st Veggies Starter Kit, a Gerber Childrenswear bib and gift card, ezpz® Tiny Spoon and Tiny Cup, a copy of Nabela's book "Beautifully Me," and inspirational items to help parents feel supported through this milestone stage.

The sweepstakes – which parents can enter on Instagram or TikTok by following @Gerber and posting a photo or video of their baby's first tastes with the hashtags #GerberMy1st and #sweepstakes and tagging @Gerber – encourages parents to celebrate the wonderful moments and funny faces when their little ones experience their first tastes.

"At Gerber, our experts answer questions from parents introducing new foods every day, and we know transitioning into any of baby's milestones can often be met with excitement and hesitation," said Mohini Joshi, vice president of marketing at Gerber. "We've partnered with Nabela Noor to inspire and affirm for parents that they can have fun and celebrate starting solids, making this moment even easier by using our highest quality, nutritious and developmentally appropriate 1st Foods."

Since the brand's founding over 90 years ago, Gerber has been committed to feeding generations of babies the highest-quality, nutritious foods with industry-leading safety and quality standards that are among the strictest in the world. Gerber provides 24/7 nutrition guidance and feeding support backed by experts (registered dietitian nutritionists, lactation and sleep consultants, and more) through MyGerber Experts and Gerber Learning Center, an online resource place to find answers, big and small.

To order one of the Nabela Noor x Gerber limited-edition First Bite Party Packs, while supplies last, or to learn more about how to enter for a chance to win free baby food for a year, visit gerber.com/firsttastes.

Additionally, Gerber and Dani Austin—entrepreneur and mom influencer— hosted a shoppable livestream on Walmart Live, powered by TalkShopLive, for consumers to watch and shop Dani's mom-approved baby food favorites.

ABOUT GERBER

Gerber Products Company was founded in 1928 in Fremont, Mich. Gerber joined the Nestlé family on September 1, 2007. Gerber is a leader in early childhood nutrition. At Gerber, research informs everything we do – from the products we make, the nutrition education we deliver and the services we offer. Gerber provides resources from the Feeding Infants and Toddlers Study (FITS) for health care professionals at Medical.Gerber.com/FITS and for parents at Gerber.com.

First Bite Party Packs are limited in supply. Redemption is limited to U.S.-based consumers.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. The Celebrate Baby's First Taste with Gerber Giveaway is sponsored by Gerber Products Company. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., who are at least the age of majority in their state of residence, and are the parent/legal guardian of a child between 0-24 months old. Begins at 9:00 a.m. ET 9/28/22 & ends 11:59 p.m. ET on 10/15/22. For official rules, odds, limits, prize descriptions, and complete details visit www.gerber.com/firsttastes.

About Gerber Childrenswear

Gerber Childrenswear LLC is a leading socially responsible marketer of children's everyday basic and fashion apparel and related products which it offers under some of the world's trusted brands. Licensed brands include our flagship brand, Gerber®, as well as NFL®. Proprietary brands include Onesies®, Just Born® and Cuddle Time®. The company sells layette, sleepwear, playwear, undergarments, accessories, hosiery, bibs/burp cloths, bath, bedding and cloth diapers to all channels of distribution.

For additional information about the company, please visit www.Gerberchildrenswear.com.

About ezpz

ezpz® is a woman-owned and women-run small business founded by a mom entrepreneur. ezpz's mission is to provide mealtime solutions for first foods all the way to independent eaters. As such, all of ezpz's products are designed with a Pediatric Feeding Specialist to help infants / toddlers meet developmental milestones safely and effectively.

