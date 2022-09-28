Who's Hiring?
EQT Private Equity to acquire Billtrust

Published: Sep. 28, 2022

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The EQT X fund ("EQT Private Equity") has signed a definitive merger agreement to acquire BTRS Holdings Inc. ("Billtrust" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader.

With this transaction, EQT X (target fund size of EUR 20.0 billion and hard cap of EUR 21.5 billion) is expected to be 10-15 percent invested (including closed and/or signed investments, announced public offers, if applicable, and less any expected syndication) based on its target fund size.

