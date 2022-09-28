Elbit Systems Announces Extension of 2020 Shelf Prospectus In Israel

HAIFA, Israel, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) and (TASE: ESLT) ("Elbit Systems" or the "Company") announced today that the Israel Securities Authority extended the term of the Company's shelf prospectus filed in September 2020, by 12 months, until September 29, 2023.

The Company has not yet made any decision as to any offering of securities pursuant to the shelf prospectus, nor as to the scope, terms or timing of any such offering, and there is no certainty that any such offering will be made.

Any securities offered pursuant to the shelf prospectus will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act), absent registration under the Securities Act or without applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Any offering of securities pursuant to the shelf prospectus and any supplemental shelf offering report, if made, will be made only in Israel, unless provided otherwise in a supplemental shelf offering report, subject to U.S. registration or exemption as aforementioned.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.

For additional information, visit: https://elbitsystems.com, follow us on Twitter or visit our official Facebook, Youtube and LinkedIn Channels.

