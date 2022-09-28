Craft Beer Marketing Awards Opens 2023 Crushie Awards Competition

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Craft Beer Marketing Awards (CBMAS) competition is now open and accepting beer, hard seltzer, cider, mead, and RTD Cocktails related marketing and design entries from breweries, their agencies, artists, and marketing partners. The deadline for discounted "Early Bird" entries is October 28, 2022. Regular entries will be accepted until January 27, 2023.

Founded in 2019, the CBMAS is the only global awards competition that recognizes the importance of craft beer marketing and design in a highly competitive marketplace. (PRNewsfoto/Craft Beer Marketing Awards) (PRNewswire)

Unique World-Wide Competition Returns for Fourth Year with New Categories, New Sponsors and a New Trophy Design

"The CBMAS has grown significantly as a unique global platform, celebrating the beer industry's incredible marketing and design that wasn't being recognized until now," said Jim McCune, co-founder of the CBMAS.

The CBMAS is the first worldwide competition to celebrate excellence in the artistic, creative marketing, and packaging efforts of breweries, designers and agencies that play an increasingly critical role in differentiating craft beer brands in the retail marketplace.

As a popular industry expert voice that honors individuals and teams involved in building beverage brands, the CBMAS hosts a successful podcast – Marketing on Tap – sponsored by EGC Group.

Crushie Award Redesign

The Crushie trophy was reinvented and is now removable from the base to be used as a fully functional tap handle, thanks to the design and production teams of Steel City Taps. As Jackie DiBella-Curry, co-founder of the CBMAS, states: "It was really important for us to figure out how to keep the trophy production within the industry – and to make the Crushies even cooler and more functional for winners to display."

Expanding Sponsors

Houston-based Hillebrand Bev Pros returns as the presenting sponsor. New sponsors for 2023 include: Yakima, WA-based Yakima Chief Hops, Deer Park, NY-based DWS Printing and Birmingham, AL-based Steel City Taps, and Sterling, VA-based BarTrack.

New Crushie Categories

The 2023 CBMAS consist of 38 categories that cover all aspects of brew marketing—from labels to logos, and tap handles, to taprooms. In addition, this year the CBMAS added newly designated categories to recognize industry suppliers and partners.

Proceeds of the all-new beer-related tattoo category, "Show off Your Tatts," will be donated to The Michael James Jackson Foundation, a grant-making organization that funds scholarship awards to Black, Indigenous, and People of Color within the brewing and distilling trades for a more just, equitable, and dynamic future.

The full LIVE awards ceremony will take place in person with a virtual feed during the 2023 Craft Brewers Conference in Nashville, TN. Entries are open to anyone involved in marketing within the brewing industry throughout the world. For additional information, visit craftbeermarketingawards.com.

