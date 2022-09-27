Patricia Salas Pineda will join Portland General Board of Directors, effective October 1

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patricia Salas Pineda has been appointed to the Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) ("PGE" or the "Company") board of directors, effective October 1, 2022.

Patricia Salas Pineda. (PRNewswire)

"We are pleased to welcome Patricia to the PGE Board," said Jack Davis, chair of PGE's board of directors. "Her considerable public board experience and deep legal, human resources, and communications expertise will help us further enhance our employee experience and position the company competitively in the ever-evolving electric utility industry."

Pineda comes to PGE with more than 35 years of leadership experience with Toyota Motor North America, Inc. and New United Motor Manufacturing, Inc. She was most recently the Group Vice President, Hispanic Business Strategy Group at Toyota Motor North America, Inc. since 2013, before retiring in October 2016. Prior to serving as Group Vice President, she held a variety of executive leadership positions at Toyota and Toyota USA Foundation, including leading the company's legal matters, administrative operations, corporate advertising, diversity and corporate communications.

Pineda holds a Bachelor of Arts in Government from Mills College and a Juris Doctor from the University of California, Berkeley.

Pineda is founder of the Latino Corporate Directors Association and currently serves on the board of directors for Levi Strauss & Co., Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., and Omnicom Group. Ms. Pineda has held past board positions including the California Air Resources Board and sat on the advisory board of the Latinos and Society Program at The Aspen Institute.

Pineda will serve on the Finance and Compensation, Culture, and Talent Committees.

About Portland General Electric Company

Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon. The company serves approximately 900,000 customers with a service area population of 2 million Oregonians in 51 cities. PGE owns 16 generation plants across Oregon and other Northwestern states and maintains and operates 14 public parks and recreation areas. For more than 130 years, PGE has powered the advancement of society, delivering safe, affordable, and reliable energy to Oregonians. PGE and its approximately 3,000 employees are working with customers to build a clean energy future. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. PGE is committed to achieving at least an 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from power served to customers by 2030 and 100% reduction by 2040. In 2021, PGE became the first U.S. utility to join The Climate Pledge. For the eighth year in a row PGE achieved a perfect score on the 2021 Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index, a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. In 2021, PGE, employees, retirees, and the PGE Foundation donated $4.8 million and volunteered 15,760 hours with more than 300 nonprofits across Oregon. For more information visit www.PortlandGeneral.com/news.

Media Contact:

Katie Hale

Corporate Communications

Phone: 646-599-3296

Investor Contact:

Jardon Jaramillo

Investor Relations

Phone: 503-464-7051

Portland General Electric Logo (PRNewsfoto/Portland General Electric)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Portland General Company