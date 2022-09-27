Kroger announces 2022 fall food trends

Customers already preparing for football season and Halloween

CINCINNATI, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America's largest grocer, today announced the top fall food trends for 2022, which predicts trends, customer behavior and popular items for the upcoming season.

"Our customers' favorite foods change alongside the seasons," said Juan De Paoli, vice president of Our Brands at Kroger. "This year, we know customers are experiencing an ongoing inflationary environment. We continue to do all we can to ensure our customers can create lasting food memories this fall with a growing and evolving portfolio of Our Brands products."

With summer at its end, customers are planning for their favorite fall traditions – football games and Halloween. As football season ramps up, customers' top tailgating treats are chips, soft drinks, hot dogs, dips/salsa, and beer.

Families are already thinking about how they will celebrate Halloween this year as well. As in past years, Kroger anticipates Halloween to be the biggest cupcake-selling time of the year. Additionally, according to Kroger's retail data science, insights and media arm, 84.51º, 69% of customers surveyed plan to celebrate Halloween this year - with 33% of customers staying home to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters.

"Football and Halloween are two hallmarks of the fall season," said Stuart Aitken, chief merchant and marketing officer for Kroger. "We are ready for our customers – whether they're building a world-class tailgating experience, decking out their homes for spooky season or curling up with their favorite fall treats and watching a movie."

Pumpkin spice remains another fall favorite and Kroger is offering pumpkin items that will satisfy even the most-discerning palate, including:

Kroger Pumpkin Spice Egg Nog

Kroger Pumpkin Spice Creamer

Kroger Pumpkin Glazed Cake Donuts

Kroger Pumpkin Pie Frozen Dessert Sandwiches

Kroger Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream

Bakery Fresh Goodness Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Muffins

Bakery Fresh Goodness Pumpkin Pudding Cake

Bakery Fresh Goodness Pumpkin Spice Bundt Cake

Bakery Fresh Goodness Pumpkin Pie

Bakery Fresh Goodness Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

Bakery Fresh Goodness Pumpkin Whippy Cupcakes

Customer-favorite fall items are available in-store and through Pickup or Delivery. Boost by Kroger members can enjoy free delivery and 2X fuel points every time they shop.

