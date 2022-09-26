Realto Names Kate O'Neill Rauber Vice President, Communications

Experienced Leader Joins Growing Firm in Kansas City Headquarters

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realto, the first automated marketplace for real estate and alternative investments, announces the hiring of Kate O'Neill Rauber as vice president, communications.

She reports to CEO Brian King and is based in the company's Kansas City area headquarters.

"As Realto grows, we've identified a highly skilled and seasoned leader to guide corporate communications. Kate's background and entrepreneurial spirit are a perfect fit for what we're doing and for what we're planning," King said. "She's built a strong reputation as an advisor to technology and financial services leaders, has counseled top global brands looking to build and protect their reputations, and possesses an ideal background as a company spokesperson and media relations expert."

For more than a decade, O'Neill Rauber owned and operated KORPR, where she focused on media strategy, executive communications, social media, and issues management. Prior to that, she spent five years at the tax and financial services giant H&R Block, leading the team that facilitated all company media interactions. She arrived at Block after a successful stint at Cerner Corp., serving as a spokesperson for the publicly held company, now part of Oracle Corp.

O'Neill Rauber graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond, Okla., with a bachelor's degree in journalism and political science and holds an MBA from Avila University in Kansas City, Mo.

ABOUT REALTO

Realto Securities, LLC, developed the first automated marketplace for buying and selling non-traded public REITs, BDCs and other private real estate investments. Using Realto's proprietary platform, accredited investors can place market or limit orders and see their trades settled in as little as three days, rather than weeks or months. Realto Securities is a subsidiary of Realto, Inc., and a Member of FINRA-SIPC. Visit Realto.ai for more information, including a list of securities traded on the platform, and connect with the company on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Note: not all alternative investments trade on the Realto platform. Some alternative investments will remain illiquid.

