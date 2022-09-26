Productboard Expands Senior Leadership Team with Appointments of CFO and COO

Chief Financial Officer, Sebastien Giroux & Chief Operating Officer, Greg Strickland join during period of rapid growth to build on company's momentum and drive the product management category forward

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Productboard, the customer-centric product management platform that helps teams get the right products to market faster, announced two new additions to their senior leadership team, Sebastien Giroux as Chief Financial Officer and Greg Strickland as Chief Operating Officer. Giroux and Strickland both bring more than 15 years of experience in their fields, across a wide range of industries and company sizes. As Productboard embarks on its next phase of growth, Giroux and Strickland will play a crucial role in helping scale the company and continuing to build out the product management category.

"Sebastien and Greg both bring deep expertise in their own fields and valuable experience in building and scaling companies that are fundamentally customer-centric in their core," said Hubert Palan, Founder & CEO of Productboard. "I'm looking forward to partnering with them both to drive operational excellence across the organization and optimize Productboard's financial performance for long-term growth."

Sebastien Giroux is a seasoned finance executive with experience in a wide range of environments, including start-ups and Fortune 500s, M&A integrations, IPOs, and turnarounds. He has experience in building financial foundations, teams, and processes for high-growth companies in the technology industry. He has a proven record of creating and executing a strategic vision that unifies Finance efforts with GTM, Operations, Product, and other areas to drive business success. Giroux was most recently Chief Financial Officer at Collibra and previously held strategic financial management positions at Atlassian, RingCentral, and IBM.

"I've seen firsthand from my seat as a finance executive just how challenging it can be to make the right product decisions, especially in moments of economic uncertainty,'' said Giroux. "Product teams are working with a limited set of resources, and it's more important than ever for them to have a dedicated product management system to inform their efforts and make the most impactful decisions. I'm excited to work alongside the Productboard team to transform the way products are built."

Greg Strickland is Chief Operating Officer at Productboard, where he oversees GTM execution and works alongside Marketing, Sales, and Customer Success to drive operational excellence across the entire organization. He most recently served as an advisor to some of the most innovative startups, including Loom, Preset, and Grain. Prior to that, Greg was COO at Periscope Data and GM and VP Global Operations at Box.



"What drew me to Productboard initially was the opportunity ahead of the company: product management software is still a nascent category, there's quite a bit of awareness and education that needs to happen. Productboard is on a great trajectory to help build this new category with its leading product management platform—and I'm looking forward to working with the team to guide us there."

Giroux and Strickland join Productboard at a period of incredible growth. The company most recently raised its Series D round which valued Productboard at $1.725 billion, made its first acquisition, opened new offices in Vancouver and Dublin, and surpassed more than 6,000 customers. Giroux and Strickland will report to Founder & CEO, Hubert Palan, and will oversee the company's global finance, IT, and legal teams and GTM operations, respectively.

