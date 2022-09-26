Japan to Welcome International Visitors Beginning October 11

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of Japan announced a policy of resuming entry by individual travelers for tourism purposes beginning on October 11. JNTO looks forward to welcoming individual inbound travelers back to Japan with the long-awaited lifting of entry restrictions.

The resumption of individual travel to Japan and visa waivers, and the elimination of the daily arrival cap will allow international visitors to enjoy Japan in more ways than in the past two-and-a-half years.

These measures are long-awaited news for tourists around the world who have been looking forward to visiting Japan. We are eager to welcome you back!

【Remarks by JNTO President SEINO Satoshi】

The Japanese government has at last announced the resumption of individual travel for tourism purposes, visa waivers, and the elimination of the daily arrival cap. I am incredibly pleased to finally welcome back individual travelers after coping with the pandemic during a wait of two-and-a-half years.

In response to the announcement, JNTO will be doing everything we can to provide you with the latest information on coming to Japan so that many tourists can visit and journey throughout our country.

So you can do more than take in Japan's captivating culture, history, nature, and cuisine, we are also working hard on projects for sustainable tourism, adventure travel, and luxury travel. Japan is a highly attractive country not only for tourism, but also for international conferences and incentive travel. With the relaxed travel measures, Japan is fully prepared to host these events.

Along with reveling in the many ways to take in the allures across Japan, now is a time when international visitors can take advantage of shopping opportunities.

Japan has been busy over the past two-and-a-half years with preparations to welcome back everyone. Come see the new Japan. We eagerly await your arrival!

ABOUT JAPAN NATIONAL TOURISM ORGANIZATION (JNTO)

As the official tourism board of Japan, JNTO seeks to inspire international travelers to visit Tokyo, Kyoto and beyond. Focusing on sustainability, diversity and preservation of its history and culture, JNTO encourages travelers to explore the country while supporting local businesses, learning about indigenous cultures, and helping conserve its natural sites.

For more information about travel to Japan, visit JNTO on its Website , Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . To contact the New York office of the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) directly, please e-mail jntonyc_press@jnto.go.jp .

