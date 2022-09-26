Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) Declares Special Distribution

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of the Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: RNP) (the "Fund") has declared a special distribution, as summarized in the chart below. In addition to the regular monthly dividend, this special distribution distributes all remaining income and realized capital gains from the Fund's prior year and is required for Federal income tax purposes to maintain its status as a regulated investment company. The total distribution will be taxable to shareholders in 2022.

Declaration Date Ex-Date Record Date Payable Date Distribution Per Share Sept. 26, 2022 Dec. 07, 2022 Dec. 08, 2022 Dec. 15, 2022 $1.0714

The Fund declares this distribution pursuant to the Fund's managed distribution plan. The Fund implemented a managed distribution policy in accordance with exemptive relief issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The policy gives the Fund greater flexibility to realize long-term capital gains throughout the year and to distribute those gains on a regular monthly basis to shareholders. Information can also be found on the Funds' website at cohenandsteers.com. The Board of Directors of the Fund may amend, terminate or suspend the managed distribution policy at any time, which could have an adverse effect on the market price of the Fund's shares. The Fund's distributions may include net investment income, long-term capital gains, short-term capital gains and/or return of capital. Under the plan, prior to the payment date of this distribution, the Fund will issue a press release and a notice containing information about the amount and sources of the distribution and other related information to shareholders of record on the record date. Please note that the notice is not provided for tax reporting purposes but for informational purposes only. Information can also be found on the Fund's website at cohenandsteers.com

______________________________________________________________________________

Shareholders should not use the information provided in preparing their tax returns. Shareholders will receive a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year indicating how to report Fund distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expense of the Fund carefully before investing. You can obtain the Fund's most recent periodic reports, when available, and other regulatory filings by contacting your financial advisor or visiting cohenandsteers.com. These reports and other filings can be found on the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR Database. You should read these reports and other filings carefully before investing.

Website: https://www.cohenandsteers.com/

Symbol: (NYSE: CNS)

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and other statements that Cohen & Steers may make may contain forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which reflect the company's current views with respect to, among other things, its operations and financial performance. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," or the negative versions of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties.

Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

View original content:

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.