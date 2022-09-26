ASTOUND Group Announces Joseph DiMuro as New Chief Executive Officer

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASTOUND Group is honored to announce Joseph DiMuro as the new chief executive officer, effective immediately. DiMuro will lead brand, marketing, strategy, agency, sales, and business development efforts for ASTOUND working in collaboration with Founder/Executive Chairman Dale Morgan.

ASTOUND Group Hires Joseph DiMuro (PRNewswire)

"I'm very excited to welcome Joseph DiMuro to the ASTOUND team," said Dale Morgan, owner, and founder of ASTOUND. "Joe brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and leadership to the organization that reflects our core and foundation of creativity and execution."

DiMuro brings more than 25 years of experience across various industries, including music, film, agency, and entrepreneurship, where he focused on branding, social media, IP development, new technologies and business strategy. Prior to joining ASTOUND, he was the chief strategy and chief brand officer at Orange Comet, Inc. He previously held positions at BMG Entertainment, Fox Film, RCA Records, Sony Music and others. DiMuro has also worked with Allstate, Bank of America, MasterCard, McDonalds, Sonos, Sprint and Target brands.

"I am delighted to join ASTOUND and this exceptional team," said DiMuro. "Their work is unparalleled, innovative and in a class of its own. I look forward to growing with this company as we continue to deliver extraordinary results."

ASTOUND has more than two decades producing brand experiences and delivering impactful results for some of the world's most recognizable brands, including Google, adidas, Tiffany, Nike, Microsoft, Amazon, Las Vegas Raiders, Polygon, Stryker and more.

About ASTOUND Group

Dedicated to partnership, ASTOUND crafts immersive experiences that build brands and drive business results. Our holistic approach seamlessly integrates strategy, creative, graphic and environmental design, digital, production, fabrication, and architectural services for temporary or permanent experiences. For over twenty years, ASTOUND has been connecting Fortune 500 brands to their audiences by delivering digitally integrated, human-centered experiences that build brand love. We have offices in Las Vegas, Toronto, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, and Portland with state-of-the-art production facilities on both coasts.

