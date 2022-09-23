Mitrade wins Best Forex Trading Experience Asia 2022 award at Global Forex Awards.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Australian Forex and OTC derivatives trading broker Mitrade has won the Best Forex Trading Experience Asia award at Global Forex Awards 2022, hosted by Holiston Media.

Global Forex Awards receives nominations from different regions around the world. It runs a global competition and recognizes Forex traders that exhibit cutting-edge technology, innovative market research tools, tailored trading education courses, a world-class customer support service, and that offer simple and low-cost trading services.

Global Forex Awards includes regional award categories for specific territories including Europe, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East/North Africa, and Asia. Global Forex Awards is a vote of confidence for the top-quality experience that award winners provide to their customers.

"We are honored to win the Best Forex Trading Experience Asia award. For years, our team has been dedicated to innovating and enhancing our trading systems. We have been striving to make Forex trading simple for novice traders. We believe our constant effort bore fruit in the form of this esteemed award. On this joyous occasion, we are grateful to our prized customers who supported us through the years and made Mitrade a leader in Forex trading. Our team is highly motivated to keep providing a seamless and superior trading experience for our users," said a representative of Mitrade.

Mitrade has grown to a robust 1,100,000 users in a short span of three years. It won user trust through transparency and innovation. Mitrade's Android app has been downloaded over a million times. There are multiple reasons behind the popularity of Mitrade app. It has an insightful economic calendar and a dynamic trading strategy feature that help traders predict a shift in market trends.

Mitrade has over 400 tradable products including US & AU shares, commodities, crypto currencies, and indices. Traders can choose from the variety of products and formulate a winning trading strategy with the help of the trading strategy feature.

Mitrade has been regularly featured on AP News, Bloomberg, Nasdaq, Yahoo Finance, and MarketWatch. View all feature articles at: https://www.mitrade.com/about-us/media

Mitrade has recently won two more awards namely the Fastest Growing Forex Fintech Broker award and the Most Innovative Fintech Broker award by Global Brands Magazine. View all Mitrade awards here https://www.mitrade.com/about-us/awards

About Mitrade

Mitrade leads in Forex trading and innovative financial technology. Mitrade is strictly regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) and the Mauritius Financial Services Commission (FSC). Mitrade's founding team consists of finance veterans and tech experts. They founded Mitrade with a vision to simplify Forex trading through innovation. Mitrade is constantly working to bring this to life.

All trading involves risks. CFD products may not be available for your jurisdiction, the distribution of the above information is not intended to be contrary to local law or regulations.

