HEVO Receives 2022 Automotive News PACEpilot Award

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HEVO was named 2022 Automotive News PACEpilot Innovation to Watch at the PACE awards ceremony held in Detroit, MI, on September 19. The recognition acknowledges transformative post-pilot, early commercialization-phase innovations in the automotive and future mobility space.

HEVO was recognized for its Rezonant E8 wireless EV charging system and Journey software platform, which are designed to make EV charging simple, seamless, and safe. "Charging should be as simple as parking. The automotive industry realizes that wireless charging creates a superior experience for drivers. Fleet operators want to be free from cord management headaches and opportunity charge at stops. Governments and the public want safer, more attractive charging infrastructure where they live, work, and play," said Founder and CEO Jeremy McCool. "All stakeholders benefit from interoperable, high-efficiency wireless charging that meets SAE and UL standards and is enabled by an end-to-end software platform. We are honored to be recognized by Automotive News and its esteemed panel of judges."

The company is conducting projects with OEMs and Tier 1s and has shipped systems to four continents with customers in Detroit, South Korea, the UK, and Australia. In addition to the E8 and Journey, HEVO's roadmap includes higher power systems, bidirectional charging, and dynamic charging in collaboration with Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

The third annual PACEpilot program was presented by Automotive News. The competition was open to suppliers and startups that have the capacity to transform the automotive industry. HEVO earned this recognition following an extensive review by an independent panel of judges, including a comprehensive written application, pitch, and demonstration.

Vic Peltola, HEVO's Detroit-based Chief Commercial Officer who recently joined after a four-decade career at TRW, Flex, and Ford, said, "I've spent my whole career commercializing innovations that make vehicles safer and better. I joined HEVO because I saw the same opportunity to establish an innovative technology as an industry standard, and it's exciting to see that belief validated by the PACEpilot judges."

For complete details of the Automotive News PACEpilot program, visit www.autonews.com/pace.

Founded in 2011, HEVO Inc. is a Brooklyn-based company focused on dramatically improving the EV charging experience for all stakeholders. Our mission is to eliminate fossil fuel use in the transportation system and modernize the grid with wireless charging and software. HEVO is launching a crowd-funding campaign on Wefunder this month.

