Foundry Software Engineer Rachael Simmonds Named 2022 Emerging Tech Woman Of The Year Award Finalist

Award Recognizes Women in STEM on Personal and Professional Achievements

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundry Digital LLC ("Foundry"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Digital Currency Group ("DCG") focused on empowering a decentralized infrastructure and progressing the digital asset mining and staking industry, announced that TechRochester Association selected Foundry Software Engineer Rachael Simmonds as an Emerging Tech Woman Of The Year Award finalist. The award recognizes outstanding contributions to the technology profession and advancing the status, opportunities, and employment of women in technology, as well as community involvement.

As a software engineer focusing on Foundry's mining pool, Rachael's front-end work on foundryusapool.com has helped the company achieve and maintain its notable position as the #1 Bitcoin mining pool in the world. The Foundry USA Pool decentralizes Bitcoin's hashrate by increasing North America's share in the mining ecosystem.

Before entering the crypto industry, Rachael's career started at Enel X, where she interned in software quality assurance. She continued to pursue her passion for the technology industry at Atos, working as a computer imaging specialist, followed by Tata Consultancy Services as a software engineer. Rachael holds a B.S. in Web and Mobile Computing from the Rochester Institute of Technology.

Simmonds said, "To see all I have accomplished in my tech career over the last six years be recognized brings me great joy. I hope this recognition will motivate and inspire women like me to pursue careers in the tech industry."

VP of Software Strategy and Engineering Doug Crescenzi stated, "It has been an absolute pleasure witnessing Rachael grow and advance her skills as a front-end software engineer. She doesn't shy away from challenges but instead embraces opportunities to address them and pursues solutions with enthusiasm and grit. I look forward to witnessing Rachael's continued growth and commitment to helping other women advance as engineers in the blockchain space."

About Foundry Digital LLC

A subsidiary of DCG, Foundry Digital LLC was created to meet the institutional demand for better capital access, efficiency, and transparency in the digital asset mining and staking industry. Headquartered in Rochester, NY, Foundry leverages its institutional expertise, capital, and market intelligence to empower participants within the crypto ecosystem by providing the tools they need to build tomorrow's decentralized infrastructure. For more information, please visit foundrydigital.com.

About Tech Rochester

TechRochester is an organization comprised of professionals and companies that are working together to strengthen the Greater Rochester Area's technology community. We accomplish this through the development and sponsorship of relevant events and stimulating programs focused on skill building and the cultivation of individual and business relationships. For more information, visit www.techrochester.org.

