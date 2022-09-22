VTEX Opens New U.S. Hub, Pioneering a New Model for the Tech Industry

New hub to serve as a central location for global digital commerce ecosystem

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the global enterprise digital commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, today announced the opening of its U.S. Hub in New York City, which is aimed to serve as an epicenter for today's commerce ecosystem, gathering customers, prospects, partners and colleagues to foster business, networking and grow industry knowledge.

"Our vision for the NYC VTEX Hub is to serve as a place where the digital commerce ecosystem will orbit around to spread knowledge through valuable workshops, training, meetings, and networking events," said VTEX founder and co-CEO, Mariano Gomide de Faria, who is also based in NY and in charge of expanding the company into the U.S. market. "As we continue to expand our North American enterprise client base, with customers such as AB Inbev, Beautycounter, Briggs & Stratton, Motorola, we want to make sure we are continuing to lead the future of digital commerce globally by creating a space that facilitates culture and the spread of knowledge."

Joining recent office space investments from Amazon, Google and Meta, VTEX chose New York City as its Hub location for customers' and partners' convenience and access, as well as its relevance to VTEX's growing U.S. presence. The city is the country's second-largest technology hub and continues to see a consistent inbound of tech companies. Hence, VTEX sees it as the perfect location to connect with professionals across the emerging tech markets.

The Brazil-founded company rose from its underdog position to become one of the world's most recognized digital commerce platforms and went public on the NYSE in July 2021, being trusted now by over 2,400 global customers across 38 countries. Having a central location in the U.S. puts the company in a prominent position of the ever-changing needs in the tech industry.

With a complete commerce, marketplace and order management system (OMS) coupled with a strong partner ecosystem and a select team of commerce engineers, VTEX offers each of its customers, regardless of where they are in the world, unmatched time to revenue by delivering flexibility without complexity.

The U.S. VTEX Hub in New York hosted a grand opening event yesterday. More than 100 partners and customers, including Motorola, Beautycounter, L'Oreal and others came together to hear from the company's founder and co-CEO, Mariano Gomide de Faria, along with other executives about the future of the digital commerce industry and how the hub will sit at the center of ushering in a new era of digital commerce.

About VTEX

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the enterprise digital commerce platform where global brands and retailers run their world of commerce. VTEX puts its customers' businesses on a fast path to growth with a complete Commerce, Marketplace, and OMS solution. VTEX helps global companies build, manage and deliver native and advanced B2B, B2C, and Marketplace commerce experiences with unprecedented time to market and without complexity. As a leader in digital commerce platforms, VTEX is trusted by more than 2,400 customers, such as AbInbev, Carrefour, Colgate, Motorola and Whirlpool, having over 3,200 active online stores across 38 countries (as of FY ended on December 31st, 2021). For more information, visit www.vtex.com .

