The Shade Store Returns to the Kips Bay Dallas Decorator Show House as the 2022 Exclusive Window Treatment Partner

For the Third Year, The Shade Store Provides Designers with the Opportunity to Perfect Their Spaces Through Custom Creations for the Window

DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shade Store, the leader in custom window treatments, returns to the Kips Bay Decorator Show House in Dallas, Texas for the third year as the exclusive window treatment partner. In collaboration with 19 esteemed designers, The Shade Store demonstrates once again how window treatments can transform the look and feel of a space while working with the designers to execute their unique creative visions.

"It's a privilege for us to be back at the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas, working with these extraordinary designers on a project with such a positive impact on the community," said Ian Gibbs, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of The Shade Store. "This opportunity helps foster ingenuity while leveraging all that The Shade Store has to offer when it comes to transforming spaces and showcasing our custom capabilities, incorporating touches of luxury in a way that is as impactful as it is beautiful."

The 2022 Show House boasts a distinctive display of custom window treatments ranging from a variety of Drapery and Roman Shade styles to elaborate Trims, Borders, Cornices and Valences. Using custom window treatments in materials from The Shade Store's in-stock collection of 1,300+ styles as well as designer-supplied C.O.M. fabrics, the rooms came together in an exhibit of expository details and luscious fabrics.

"Over the last four decades, The Kips Bay Decorator Show House has continued to raise critical programming funds for youth who need it most thanks to generous returning sponsors like The Shade Store," said James Druckman, President and CEO of the New York Design Center, and President of the Board of the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club. "We are grateful for The Shade Store's longtime support and partnership as this year's group of talented designers highlight the brand's beautiful custom designs and artisanal craftmanship."

With elements of maximalism evident in this year's Show House, decorative components like custom borders, trim and embroidered detailing as seen within the window treatments, help take the spaces to the next level. As a stage that gives way to the latest trends, The Kips Bay Show Houses provide a luxurious glimpse into what's next for the design industry.

The Shade Store is a premium custom window treatment company with a rich heritage in luxury textiles and interior design. Its exclusive collection of more than 1,300 in-stock fabrics and materials provides customers with an unparalleled amount of style and customization options. Every window treatment is proudly handcrafted in the USA, hung and tested for quality assurance and ships free in 10 days or less. With 110+ showrooms nationwide, The Shade Store offers a complete range of in-person and virtual design services for consumers and design-trade clientele, including swatches, complimentary professional window measurements and photo rendering. Additionally, the company is an advocate for environmental sustainability: For every purchase made, the company provides the 'Gift of Shade' by planting a tree in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation. For more information about The Shade Store, please visit http://www.theshadestore.com.

