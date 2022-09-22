Protiviti Offers Webinar Series for 2022 National Cybersecurity Awareness Month in October
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Experts to discuss hot topics including post quantum cryptography, zero trust and cybersecurity defenses
MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
In support of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, global consulting firm Protiviti (www.protiviti.com), is hosting a series of four complimentary webinars on critical topics related to cybersecurity and privacy.
Webinar attendees will learn to:
Understand the post quantum cryptography threat and develop a quantum journey roadmap
Identity attack methods and how to avoid them
Enhance an organization's defenses against cyber attacks
Understand the importance of gender diversity for an organization's cyber effectiveness
Webinar topics include:
"Post Quantum Cryptography Conundrum" (Thursday, October 6, 10:00 a.m. PDT) – Presenters: Protiviti Managing Director Gregory Hedges and Director of Quantum Computing Services Konstantinos Karagiannis. Quantum computing is poised to threaten most encryption methods soon. Depending on the shelf life of an organization's data, the time to start preparing was yesterday.
"Privilege Access Credentials are Everywhere and in Places Unseen" (Thursday, October 13, 10:00 a.m. PDT) – Presenters: Protiviti Managing Director Dusty Anderson and Director Siobhan Moran. Learn about identity attack methods and the importance of adopting a Zero Trust approach to securing identities.
"Case Studies in the Evolution of Attacker Behavior" (Thursday, October 20, 10:00 a.m. PDT) – Presenters: Protiviti Director Michael Ortlieb and Associate Director Chris Porter. The presenters will discuss case studies of recent security breaches and explain how an organization can enhance its defenses against similar cyber attacks.
"She-curity: Gender Diversity's ROI in Cyber (Thursday, October 27, 10:00 a.m. PDT) – Presenters: Alliant Credit Union Chief Information Security Officer Evelin Biro; Rackspace Chief Security Officer Karen O'Reilly-Smith; and Protiviti Managing Director Krissy Safi. An interactive panel discussion to explore how gender diversity can impact a cyber team and the cyber effectiveness of an organization.
WHEN:
Thursdays at 10:00 a.m. PDT, October 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2022
HOW:
Click here to register for any or all the webinars.
The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.