Vista Residential Partners Acquires 33 Acres for Development of 348 Unit Mixed Use Development Oak Grove Vista in McDonough, GA

MCDONOUGH, Ga., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Residential Partners, a national multifamily development firm, has closed on 33 acres on Jonesboro Road in McDonough, Georgia, for the development of Oak Grove Vista, a 348-unit mixed use development. Oak Grove Vista will be the first development of its kind in McDonough and will welcome residents in Spring 2024.

Oak Grove Vista, a 348-unit mixed use development, will welcome residents in Spring 2024. (PRNewswire)

Strategically located along Atlanta's key transportation artery, Intestate-75, Oak Grove Vista's location appeals to those who desire a suburban lifestyle while maintaining direct thoroughfares to the economic hubs of Atlanta CBD, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, and the immense South Atlanta Industrial Corridor.

Located along I-75, Georgia's primary logistics corridor lies between the world's busiest airport and the expanding Port of Savannah. McDonough provides the ideal strategic location for large distribution centers and provides convenient access to over 285,000 jobs. Via I-75, Oak Grove Vista offers a quick commute to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the largest job base in the state with 63,000 direct jobs and 450,000 indirect jobs.

"Henry County's spectacular growth is similar to what occurred in Gwinnett County during the 80s and 90s," said Eduard de Guardiola, CEO of Vista Residential Partners. "We have made a significant financial commitment to this area and are excited to be a part of its success story for the next decade."

The community will offer a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes averaging almost 1,000 square feet. Designed by architect Niles Bolton, the garden style apartments will feature stainless steel appliances, 9-foot ceilings, vinyl plank flooring, in-unit washers and dryers, and dining size kitchen islands. Oak Grove Vista will also feature a luxury clubhouse, resort style pool, co-working space, fitness center, a large pet park, walking trail, 24/7 package concierge, and 30,000 SF of walkable retail and restaurants.

"The Vista team is thrilled to continue to build on our recent success in Henry County with what will be a unique development offering residents a lifestyle option that was previously only available in more urban locations," said Michael Neyhart, Managing Director for Vista Residential Partners. "The booming economic activity and population growth in McDonough is driving demand for high-end retail, restaurant, and housing options."

About Vista Residential Partners: Vista Residential Partners was founded in 2000 by Eduard de Guardiola, an industry veteran with over 30 years of experience in multifamily investments and more. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Vista Residential Partners has 9 regional offices nationwide with a focus on the acquisition, development, and construction of multifamily and mixed-use communities.

Media Contact:

Natalie de Guardiola

ndg@vistarp.com

Residents at Oak Grove Vista will be able to enjoy luxurious amenities along with 30,000 SF of walkable retail and restaurants. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vista Residential Partners