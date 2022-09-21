Trimble Ventures Invests in Civ Robotics--A Construction Tech Startup Focused on Autonomous Surveying Solutions

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble Ventures, Trimble's (NASDAQ: TRMB) corporate venture capital fund, announced today its investment in Civ Robotics, a San Francisco-based construction tech startup focusing on transforming surveying layout for civil engineering and infrastructure projects. This investment supports Trimble Ventures' mission to invest in early and growth-stage companies that are accelerating innovation, digital transformation and sustainability in the industries Trimble serves—such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. The investment terms were not disclosed.

The construction industry faces a variety of challenges including shortage of skilled workers, safety and productivity. Civ Robotics addresses these challenges with CivDot, a new autonomous surveying solution that empowers efficiency, productivity and safety on the job. CivDot is an unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) designed for civil engineering and infrastructure projects such as solar farms, roadways, data centers, power plants and more. Augmenting the surveyors work, CivDot marks thousands of coordinates per day precisely and efficiently, while delivering layouts faster than traditional methods.

"We are focused on investing in companies that are seeking to address important challenges in markets that align with Trimble's mission of transforming the way the world works. Civ Robotics technology supports surveyors and field workers and helps remove the burden of repetitive and risky work," said Aviad Almagor, vice president, technology innovation at Trimble and technology advisor for Trimble Ventures. "Civ Robotics uses Trimble's high-precision GNSS positioning technology and surveying software to improve productivity and increase safety. This is an exciting opportunity to help accelerate innovation in autonomy, surveying and construction."

"Trimble and our vision are in lockstep towards construction automation with a sharp focus on the highest standards of safety and quality," said Tom Yeshurun, co-founder and CEO, Civ Robotics, which announced its $5 million seed funding round this morning. "Through Trimble's latest GNSS technology in our autonomous surveying products, our customers can benefit from an end-to-end workflow."

Civ Robotics will be showcased during the Trimble Dimensions+ User Conference held November 7-9 in Las Vegas.

About Civ Robotics

Civ Robotics is an autonomous surveying solution for civil engineering and infrastructure projects. The company's flagship product, CivDot, is an unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) which marks thousands of coordinates per day precisely and efficiently for large construction projects, while empowering workforces faced with labor shortages and subsequent delays. Through the press of a button and in a fraction of the time, Civ Robotics autonomous systems are revolutionizing projects, including solar farms, roadways, data centers, power plants, industrial development and large infrastructure. Learn more at: www.civrobotics.com .

About Trimble Ventures

Launched in 2021, Trimble Ventures is a corporate venture capital fund focused on investing in early and growth-stage companies that align with Trimble's mission of transforming work in the agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation industries. The fund deploys strategic capital to accelerate the growth of innovative companies and partners that complement Trimble's products, technology platforms and support its customer's work. Trimble Ventures targets investing in companies with technologies and solutions related to hardware and software applications; artificial intelligence; augmented, virtual and mixed reality; autonomy and robotics; blockchain; the Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics; and sustainability.

For more information on Trimble Ventures, visit: ventures.trimble.com .

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

