Perforce Joins the Global Semiconductor Alliance and Debuts IP Maturity Model

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software , a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development cycle, is pleased to announce that they have become a member of Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA), the voice of the global semiconductor industry.

Perforce Software (PRNewsFoto/Perforce Software) (PRNewswire)

Perforce's more modern approach to chip design is allowing teams at the world's top semiconductor companies to achieve previously unachievable efficiencies at scale, and by participating in such a key industry organization, the company aims to collaborate with other industry-leading semiconductor companies on optimal approaches to chip design. At the same time, the company is launching its new IP Maturity Model, which is a blueprint to how semiconductor design teams today can achieve these same efficiencies at full scale.

The IP Maturity Model provides a step-by-step journey of increasing capability that allows teams to scale without increasing cost or sacrificing productivity. This is achieved by adopting an IP-centric design approach that enables IP reuse, end-to-end traceability, and unified planning.

"Consumer demand is at an all-time high, while margins and market windows are shrinking. This is forcing semiconductor companies and systems houses to innovate quickly. The IP Maturity Model provides a framework for increasing efficiency and quality without adding significant resources," said Brad Hart, Chief Technology Officer at Perforce. "We look forward to connecting with GSA members to learn more about their technical and business challenges and to provide insights through our IP Maturity Model."

The Perforce Planning & Collaboration Suite for Semiconductor Design includes Helix Core for data management and Methodics IPLM for IP lifecycle management, as well as other tools for requirements management, hybrid planning, and static analysis. Together, this suite gives digital, analog, and mixed signal semiconductor design teams complete visibility into the state and usage of IP from the moment it enters the system until an SoC is delivered.

"We are very pleased to have Perforce join the GSA," said Jodi Shelton, co-founder and CEO of GSA. "Perforce brings a wealth of industry knowledge to the Alliance and we look forward to their contributions to our industry events, interest groups and resources. As the GSA gains new members, we are ultimately supporting and enhancing the global semiconductor ecosystem."

As a member of the GSA, Perforce will benefit from the unique neutral platform provided for collaboration, where global executives may interface and innovate with peers, partners and customers to accelerate industry growth and maximize return on invested and intellectual capital.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. Perforce solutions future-proof competitive advantage by driving quality, security, compliance, collaboration, and speed – across the technology lifecycle. We bring deep domain and vertical expertise to every customer, so nothing stands in the way of success. Our global footprint spans more than 80 countries and includes over 75% of the Fortune 100. Perforce is trusted by 9/10 of the world's largest semiconductor companies to deliver solutions to even the toughest challenges. Accelerate technology delivery, with no shortcuts. Get the Power of Perforce.

Perforce Media Contact:

PERFORCE U.S.

Grace Bonacum

PAN Communications

Ph: +1 617 502 4300

perforce@pancomm.com

PERFORCE UK/EMEA

Maxine Ambrose

Ambrose Communications

Ph: +44 118 328 0180

perforcepr@ambrosecomms.com

About GSA:

GSA is Where Leaders Meet to establish an efficient, profitable and sustainable high technology global ecosystem encompassing semiconductors, software, solutions, systems and services. A leading industry organization that represents 300+ corporate members on six continents, including more than 120 public companies, GSA provides a unique, neutral platform for collaboration, where global executives interface and innovate with peers, partners and customers to accelerate industry growth and maximize return on invested and intellectual capital. Members of the GSA represent 75 percent of the $500B+ semiconductor industry and continue to grow. For more information, visit www.gsaglobal.org. Follow GSA on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and WeChat.

GSA Media Contact:

Katie Olivier

kolivier@sheltongroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Perforce Software