ProLabs' O-band WDM transceivers honored by BTR's Diamond Technology Reviews at Cable-Tec Expo 2022

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProLabs, a global leader in optical networking and connectivity solutions, has announced today that its 100G QSFP28 O-band wavelength division modulation (WDM) 20km (up to 40km back-to-back) industry standard transceivers were recognized among the best in the industry by the 2022 Broadband Technology Report's Diamond Technology Reviews.

The O-band WDM transceivers were awarded 4/5 Diamonds for aiding network managers in scaling performance to 100G on existing infrastructure utilizing wavelength division modulation (WDM) and an 8-channel passive multiplexer. These transceivers are drop-in solutions that can work up to 20km on their own or up to 40km when deployed back-to-back. O-band transceivers are designed to benefit network edge use where density or cost prohibits the use of coherent or open-line systems.

"On behalf of the Broadband Technology Report's 2022 Diamond Technology Reviews, I would like to congratulate ProLabs on their 4 Diamonds honoree status," said Broadband Technology Report's Chief Editor, Stephen Hardy. "This program recognizes and rewards the top products and solutions available to the broadband cable industry. We appreciate all entries we receive though not all were honored with 3.5 Diamonds or above."

For more information on ProLabs' O-band WDM transceiver solutions, visit booth # 7047 at Cable-Tec Expo 2022 or the website here.

About ProLabs

ProLabs, an Amphenol company, is a leading provider of optical networking solutions. For over two decades, it has delivered optical connectivity solutions that give customers freedom, choice, and seamless interoperability. It serves a diverse range of industries including enterprises, governments, and the largest worldwide service providers.

By championing higher standards for technology and service, ProLabs is changing the mindset of data center and service providers the world over. It supplies solutions that are 100% compatible in form and functionality across 100 OEM manufacturers, covering more than 20,000 systems and platforms. For more information, please visit www.prolabs.com.

