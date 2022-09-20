Pizza Veteran and Serial Entrepreneur Team Up to Bring Marco's Pizza to Lee's Summit, MO

Locally-Owned Eatery Yearns to Satisfy the Community's Cravings with its Delicious, Tasty Pizza and More

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco's Pizza recently opened its newest location in Lee's Summit, MO. Located at 929 NE Woods Chapel Rd., pizza lovers can expect only fresh, high-quality ingredients.

Bringing Marco's pizza-making prowess to Lee Summit are the new owners Jered Jerome and Andy Welch. With 20 years of multi-unit management with a rival pizza brand in Kansas City, Andy Welch is no stranger to the pizza business. Through his previous pizza ventures with this brand, Welch established himself as one of the city's premier leaders in pizza and teamed up with Jerome to bring Marco's Pizza's premium quality product to the people of Lee Summit. Jerome's entrepreneurial journey includes building a successful business with Anytime Fitness and Senior Helpers. He is excited to bring his passion for pizza to the table with Welch as they open their fourth location together with the goal of opening 15 more locations in the Kansas City metro area in the coming years.

"Marco's Pizza is a 'People First' business, and we are passionate about keeping that mentality with our team, customers, and our community," said Jerome. "That community starts with us and our opening team. Our VP of Operations, Matt Waisner, joins us from Andy's previous pizza business, and our GM, Jeremy Dale, started out as a driver at our Shawnee location and has worked his way up for the opportunity to run the show in Lee's Summit."

"We also love that Marco's has something for everyone in the family," adds Welch. "We only use quality ingredients in our recipes and are excited to be serving up only the best of the best to the pizza lovers of the Kansas City area."

The Marco's mouth-watering menu features a mix of classic and original specialty pizzas loaded with fresh toppings, including the White Cheezy, Deluxe, All Meat or Build-Your-Own Pizza, plus a variety of its signature Pizza Bowls. Marco's was the first national pizza delivery brand to offer Pizza Bowls – a crustless pizza baked in a bowl to meet consumers' ever-changing dietary preferences.

Customers can also choose from oven-baked subs, along with creations like the CheezyBread, Chicken Dippers and Wings, salads and desserts. With carryout, delivery, app and online ordering options, Marco's offers the convenience of picking up a quick meal or having it delivered to your door.

Marco's Pizza has carved out a niche in the industry for its high-quality pizza, known for its dough made from scratch for a craveable golden crust, freshly mixed herbs and spices for a sauce worth savoring and three fresh signature cheeses for a perfect, melty bite. Now, Lee Summit pizza lovers can experience the delicious goodness they've been craving.

For more information about the Marco's Pizza location opening in Lee Summit, please visit www.marcos.com, download the mobile app or call (816) 927-0050. If you would like to join the Marco's team as a delivery driver or pizza maker, please visit apply.marcos.com.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA:

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is the fastest-growing pizza brand* in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives to deliver a high-quality pizza experience. Marco's Pizza can be ordered for delivery or carryout by downloading the mobile app, going online to www.marcos.com or by calling each store directly.

*Marco's Pizza is the fastest-growing pizza brand based on year-over-year unit growth, according to 2021 NRN Top 500 U.S. Restaurant Ranking LSR Pizza Segment.

